Design Empowers Endless Creativity - 2021 World Industrial Design Conference

YANTAI, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, the three-day 2021 World Industrial Design Conference (WIDC) got underway at the Yantai International Expo Center in Yantai City, Shandong Province. Themed "Design Drives the Age of Digital Intelligence", the conference was staged both online and offline, according to the Organization Committee of the World Industrial Design Conference. The concurrent exhibition of outstanding industrial design achievements from around the world comprehensively showcased new ideas, designs and products. The exhibition delivered cutting-edge and inspirational perspectives in many sectors, including aerospace, intelligent robots, intelligent vehicles, electronic information, and cultural creativity.

Numerous exquisite and eye-catching works were exhibited, each uniquely demonstrating the beauty of design. Many innovative ideas, designs and industries were among the outstanding industrial designs showcased from across the globe. These included the bionic fish developed by the Intelligent Bionic Design Laboratory of Peking University, intelligent mobility devices designed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and the 600km/h high-speed maglev train designed by Southwest Jiaotong University.

SOURCE The Organization Committee of the World Industrial Design Conference