Self-Made E-Commerce Millionaire Offers Personal Keys to Success for Financial Independence

Erin Rafferty becomes her own million-dollar boss by escaping her nine-to-five.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erin Rafferty, AKA "Ecom Era"; is turning her profits into progress for women who are looking to break into e-commerce. "There is a gap in the representation of women in the e-commerce space," says Rafferty. "It's time we change that."

Erin Rafferty

Erin found herself as a single parent in her late teens, struggling to navigate the corporate world while juggling her son and what seemed like a mounting pile of unmanageable debt. Tired of living in survival mode, she took a huge risk and quit her nine-to-five. After purchasing $800 worth of ring lights and selling them for a profit on Facebook Marketplace, a light bulb went off in her head. Erin opened her own Shopify store and quickly learned how dropshipping can result in passive income. Within her first 12 months in the online e-commerce world, she generated 50,000 orders and retailed for $2.3M. Now, three years into her entrepreneurial experiment, it is safe to say her life has completely changed from days gone by working two jobs and still not being able to afford both daycare and rent.

Currently, Erin is most well-known for her content creation on TikTok. She has gone massively viral for breaking down the marketing tactics used by the likes of the Kardashians and giving practical financial literacy tips to her audience; acquiring and inspiring more than 300,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok.

"If small businesses don't start taking up market share in the e-commerce space, huge corporations that already dominate the space will make small businesses a thing of the past," she notes. "Bringing awareness to the fact that e-commerce is attainable for anyone with a strong work ethic has never been more important for the future of the small business industry and to provide competition and options on how we, the consumers, spend our money."

Considering herself the anti "guru" – instead of sharing fairy-tale travel photos, fancy cars, and get-rich-quick schemes – Erin shares what it truly takes to make life-changing money in e-commerce, using digital marketing to bring a brand to life.

"She was so helpful," exclaimed a satisfied customer, after downloading Erin's eBook. "I downloaded Erin's business plan guides and did a coaching call; she was so encouraging and straightforward. It gave me the tools I need to know exactly where to begin my e-commerce business."

Erin shares what led her to take this leap of faith. "My pursuit of freedom was the driving force to start my company. The freedom to treat customers and employees fairly and with a progressive and modern work from home mindset. Back in 2018 this was a revolutionary concept – not so much now in 2021." she laughs.

Work-life balance makes better companies and better lives. Toxic corporate culture is no longer acceptable. We are in the middle of a workplace revolution. It's time to fill the gap in the e-commerce space and give consumers and business owners more choices and opportunities."

About Erin Rafferty

Erin Rafferty, known as Erin Elizabeth and "Ecom Era," is a self-made millionaire, e-commerce entrepreneur, marketing expert, and popular content creator.

Erin has been nominated for an RBC Women of Influence award and featured in Business Insider, Money Geek, and Influencive.

To learn more, visit Erin on TikTok @ecomera and Instagram @erin_ecomera.

