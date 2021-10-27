DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STARZPLAY, MENA region's leading SVOD service, has signed a deal with STAR TV network to feature six of their popular entertainment channels. With this deal, STARZPLAY will foray into the South Asian entertainment segment with plans to further expand this entertainment space.

STARZPLAY debuts in the South Asian entertainment segment, inks deal with STAR TV network to feature six Indian entertainment channels

STARZPLAY has introduced an all-new dedicated South Asian entertainment package that features Star Plus ME, Star Gold International, Jalsha Movies, Asianet Movies, Star Vijay International and Asianet ME channels.

Maaz Sheikh, CEO, STARZPLAY, said, "Over the years, we have built strategic partnerships to offer rich and relevant content to our diverse audience. Our latest association with Star TV network is an expansion of our content offering as we enter the Asian entertainment space which is hugely popular and loved in this region. This new deal is dedicated to our South Asian subscribers who can enjoy the very best of TV entertainment with our new package. Star TV is a much-loved TV network in the region, and we are proud to associate with them to further expand their reach across the MENA region."

"We are delighted to associate with STARZPLAY to offer world-class entertainment to South Asian audiences in the region. MENA region has a large number of South Asian expatriates, and we are excited to bring our compelling and multi-lingual portfolio through the region's leading streaming service-STARZPLAY. We constantly explore opportunities to reach our audiences through new avenues and this association with STARZPLAY is a step further to reach out to viewers across the Middle Eastern region," said Sudhir Nagpal, SVP and Head, International Business, Star India.

Priced at AED 25, fans can enjoy an assortment of multi-lingual programming via the six new Star TV channels. Three cricket channels CricLife Max, CricLife and CricLife 2 that STARZPLAY already has access to through a separate deal with Etisalat will also be part of this package. Cricket enthusiasts in the region can enjoy incredible cricket tournaments including ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, New Zealand Cricket, Cricket South Africa via the three cricket channels.

South Asian expats in the MENA region can enjoy popular forms of entertainment- Bollywood movies and Star TV series plus Cricket - anytime, anywhere and on any device via STARZPLAY.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STARZPLAY