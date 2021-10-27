Taylor Morrison Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Including a 400 Basis Point Year-Over-Year Increase in Home Closings Gross Margin to 21.2 Percent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. Reported net income of $168 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $115 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company's third quarter included the following results, as compared to the prior-year quarter:

Home closings gross margin increased 400 basis points to 21.2 percent.

Backlog increased 32 percent to 10,273 sold homes with a sales value of $6.1 billion , up 63 percent.

Controlled lots as a percentage of total lot supply increased approximately 700 basis points to 36 percent.

Homebuilding lot supply increased 15 percent to approximately 78,000 total lots owned and controlled.

The Company repurchased 3.3 million shares outstanding for $92 million .

"In the third quarter, our teams delivered a strong quarter that met or exceeded our expectations across each of our key operating metrics as we successfully navigated the intense supply-side challenges facing our industry to close 3,327 homes, which was within our prior guidance range, at a significantly better-than-anticipated home closings gross margin of 21.2 percent. This strong performance reflects the acquisition synergies and production efficiencies that we have indicated would begin to materialize at this stage of our strategic journey," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO.

"Looking ahead, we expect the positive momentum to continue based on our confidence in further synergy realization, operational enhancements and the strength of our sold backlog. As a result, we now expect home closings gross margins in the low-20 percent range this year and in excess of 22 percent in 2022. However, due to the unprecedented industry-wide material and labor bottlenecks that have intensified in recent months and are unlikely to abate in the foreseeable future, we are adjusting our full-year home closings guidance to around 14,000 homes to reflect timing delays that have pushed some closings into early 2022," said Palmer.

"Despite these delays, our conviction in our fundamental outlook has only strengthened as we execute on our strategic priorities, including product refinement, process streamlining and asset-lighter land investments. Combined with broad-based market tailwinds, this focus on operational excellence and capital efficiency is expected to drive our return on equity to new Company records in the high-teens range this year, followed by additional improvement to over 20 percent in 2022."

"From a demand perspective, the market remained favorable with solid activity across our consumer groups and geographies that drove a healthy monthly absorption pace of 3.3 net sales orders per community. In addition, I am pleased that we continued to lead the digitization of homebuying and recently expanded our industry-leading suite of virtual sales capabilities with the launch of a first-of-its-kind digital community. In lieu of a traditional on-site sales team, this community empowers our homebuyers to complete their home shopping experience exclusively with our end-to-end virtual homebuying tools, including technology-guided model home tours and online home reservations. With an overwhelmingly positive customer response since the community's launch, we are looking forward to continuing to expand this next chapter of our virtual evolution to leverage our consumer-centric technologies, which drive higher conversions and lower broker participation rates than our company average, for a more cost-effective sales strategy," said Palmer.

"Complementing our strong operational performance, we made further progress in enhancing our capital efficiency to improve our balance sheet and cash flow optimization, including meaningful utilization of the new land financing vehicles announced last quarter that expanded our ability to cost-effectively invest in our core business for profitable growth. We remain on track to drive our net debt-to-capital ratio to the low-30 percent range by year end followed by a further reduction to below 30 percent in 2022 while also continuing to opportunistically return excess capital to our shareholders through share repurchases," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Business Highlights (All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless otherwise indicated.)

Homebuilding

Net sales orders totaled 3,372 while monthly absorption pace was 3.3 net sales orders per community per month as the Company continued to align sales releases with production capacity.

Average sales order price increased 31 percent to $641,000 , driven by a continuation of broad-based healthy demand and a favorable mix impact from a 700 basis point increase in the share of sales in the 55-plus active lifestyle segment, which typically generates higher lot premiums and design center spend compared to entry-level and move-up consumer groups.

Home closings of 3,327 were within the prior guidance range despite intensified supply-side delays.

Home closings revenue increased eight percent to $1.8 billion , driven by a 13 percent increase in average sales price to approximately $533,000 .

Home closings gross margin increased 400 basis points year over year and 210 basis points sequentially to 21.2 percent, reflecting the realization of acquisition synergies, operational enhancements and pricing power that more than offset inflationary cost pressures. This was ahead of prior guidance due primarily to stronger-than-expected pricing and volume of inventory homes sold and closed during the quarter.

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue was 9.5 percent, down 70 basis points sequentially.

Backlog at quarter end was 10,273 sold homes, up 32 percent, with a sales value of $6.1 billion , up 63 percent.

Land Portfolio

The Company invested $478 million in land acquisition and development.

Total homebuilding lot supply equaled approximately 78,000 owned and controlled homesites, up 15 percent.

Controlled lots as a percentage of total supply was 36 percent, up from 29 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, the lot position represented 4.0 years of owned supply and 6.2 years of total supply.

Financial Services

Mortgage capture was stable year over year at 83 percent.

Balance Sheet

At quarter end, total available liquidity equaled approximately $1.1 billion , including $373 million of unrestricted cash and $722 million of undrawn capacity on the Company's corporate revolving credit facilities.

Net homebuilding debt-to-capital equaled 41.1 percent. The Company continues to anticipate its net debt-to-capital ratio to decline to the low-30 percent range by the end of 2021 followed by further deleveraging in 2022.

The Company repurchased 3.3 million of its outstanding shares for $92 million , bringing the year-to-date total to 8.6 million outstanding shares, or approximately seven percent, for $237 million . At quarter end, the Company had $100 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2021

Average active community count is expected to be in line with the third quarter

Home closings are expected to be approximately 4,600

GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be approximately 21 percent

Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent

Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 125 million

Full Year 2021

Average active community count is expected to be approximately 335 to 340

Home closings are expected to be approximately 14,000

GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be in the low-20 percent range

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the mid-nine percent range

Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent

Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 128 million

Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $2.0 billion

Quarterly Financial Comparison

($ in thousands) Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 Total Revenue $1,858,751

$1,699,434

9.4% Home Closings Revenue $1,772,495

$1,640,584

8.0% Home Closings Gross Margin $375,176

$282,388

32.9%

21.2%

17.2%

400 bps increase SG&A $167,610

$147,167

13.9% % of Home Closings Revenue 9.5%

9.0%

50 bps deleverage

Earnings Webcast

A public webcast to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings will be held later today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The participant dial-in is 1 (855) 470-8731 and the passcode is 5489466. More information can be found on the Company's investor relations website at investors.taylormorrison.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the site later today and will be available for one year from the date of the original earnings call.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2021, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected financial, operating and performance results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: the scale and scope of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and resulting pandemic; changes in general and local economic conditions; slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; inflation or deflation; the seasonality of our business; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our financial services and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial lender relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to our substantial debt and the agreements governing such debt, including restrictive covenants contained in such agreements; our ability to access the capital markets; the risks associated with maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; provisions in our charter and bylaws that may delay or prevent an acquisition by a third party; and our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations.

In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Home closings revenue, net

$ 1,772,495



$ 1,640,584



$ 4,780,304



$ 4,376,218

Land closings revenue

42,228



6,756



79,174



40,241

Financial services revenue

38,046



47,451



119,503



115,787

Amenity and other revenue

5,982



4,643



16,862



39,572

Total revenues

1,858,751



1,699,434



4,995,843



4,571,818

Cost of home closings

1,397,319



1,358,196



3,838,602



3,672,923

Cost of land closings

36,439



5,217



68,604



42,636

Financial services expenses

26,202



22,207



76,136



65,650

Amenity and other expense

6,341



4,125



16,907



38,986

Total cost of revenues

1,466,301



1,389,745



4,000,249



3,820,195

Gross margin

392,450



309,689



995,594



751,623

Sales, commissions and other marketing costs

97,185



102,015



280,697



282,380

General and administrative expenses

70,425



45,152



201,975



146,790

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

(1,482)



(2,957)



(9,269)



(8,878)

Interest expense/(income), net

710



(347)



594



(1,244)

Other expense, net

47



1,830



1,067



7,424

Transaction expenses

—



4,791



—



109,877

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—



10,247



—



10,247

Income before income taxes

225,565



148,958



520,530



205,027

Income tax provision

53,098



33,759



120,865



52,162

Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

172,467



115,199



399,665



152,865

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures

(4,333)



(422)



(9,363)



(3,845)

Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

$ 168,134



$ 114,777



$ 390,302



$ 149,020

Earnings per common share















Basic

$ 1.35



$ 0.88



$ 3.07



$ 1.17

Diluted

$ 1.34



$ 0.87



$ 3.02



$ 1.16

Weighted average number of shares of common stock:















Basic

124,378



129,775



127,217



127,113

Diluted

125,770



131,433



129,043



128,081



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





Sept. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 373,407



$ 532,843

Restricted cash

1,578



1,266

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

374,985



534,109

Owned inventory

5,845,767



5,209,653

Consolidated real estate not owned

58,429



122,773

Total real estate inventory

5,904,196



5,332,426

Land deposits

163,730



125,625

Mortgage loans held for sale

286,006



201,177

Derivative assets

3,638



5,294

Lease right of use assets

71,261



73,222

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

277,768



242,744

Other receivables, net

127,947



96,241

Investments in unconsolidated entities

145,780



127,955

Deferred tax assets, net

238,078



238,078

Property and equipment, net

146,463



97,927

Goodwill

663,197



663,197

Total assets

$ 8,403,049



$ 7,737,995

Liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 210,920



$ 215,047

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

488,516



430,067

Lease liabilities

81,642



83,240

Income taxes payable

36,395



12,841

Customer deposits

520,547



311,257

Estimated development liability

39,135



40,625

Senior notes, net

2,452,333



2,452,365

Loans payable and other borrowings

406,859



348,741

Revolving credit facility borrowings

126,692



—

Mortgage warehouse borrowings

235,685



127,289

Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned

58,429



122,773

Total liabilities

$ 4,657,153



$ 4,144,245

Stockholders' Equity







Total stockholders' equity

3,745,896



3,593,750

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,403,049



$ 7,737,995



Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:







Three Months Ended September 30,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change East

1,167



1,216



(4.0) %

$ 554,995



$ 499,212



11.2 %

$ 476



$ 411



15.8 % Central

764



913



(16.3)



398,762



423,642



(5.9)



522



464



12.5

West

1,396



1,340



4.2



818,738



717,730



14.1



586



536



9.3

Total

3,327



3,469



(4.1) %

$ 1,772,495



$ 1,640,584



8.0 %

$ 533



$ 473



12.7 %











































Nine Months Ended September 30,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change East

3,464



3,298



5.0 %

$ 1,564,206



$ 1,362,082



14.8 %

$ 452



$ 413



9.4 % Central

2,246



2,791



(19.5)



1,101,681



1,270,215



(13.3)



491



455



7.9

West

3,706



3,353



10.5



2,114,417



1,743,921



21.2



571



520



9.8

Total

9,416



9,442



(0.3) %

$ 4,780,304



$ 4,376,218



9.2 %

$ 508



$ 463



9.7 %

Net Sales Orders:







Three Months Ended September 30,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change East

1,279



1,548



(17.4) %

$ 742,449



$ 682,744



8.7 %

$ 580



$ 441



31.5 % Central

921

1,133

(18.7)



577,477



537,265



7.5



627



474



32.3

West

1,172

1,744

(32.8)



840,963



946,439



(11.1)



718



543



32.2

Total

3,372



4,425



(23.8) %

$ 2,160,889



$ 2,166,448



(0.3) %

$ 641



$ 490



30.8 %











































Nine Months Ended September 30,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change East

4,358



4,085



6.7 %

$ 2,334,431



$ 1,728,989



35.0 %

$ 536



$ 423



26.7 % Central

2,843



3,042



(6.5)



1,661,934



1,398,896



18.8



585



460



27.2

West

4,085



4,217



(3.1)



2,680,460



2,221,838



20.6



656



527



24.5

Total

11,286



11,344



(0.5) %

$ 6,676,825



$ 5,349,723



24.8 %

$ 592



$ 472



25.4 %

Sales Order Backlog:







As of September 30,



Sold Homes in Backlog

Sales Value

Average Selling Price ($ in thousands)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change East

3,729



2,603



43.3 %

$ 2,090,661



$ 1,158,391



80.5 %

$ 561



$ 445



26.1 % Central

2,995



2,331



28.5



1,760,401



1,119,626



57.2



588



480



22.5

West

3,549



2,827



25.5



2,272,904



1,474,011



54.2



640



521



22.8

Total

10,273



7,761



32.4 %

$ 6,123,966



$ 3,752,028



63.2 %

$ 596



$ 483



23.4 %

Average Active Selling Communities:







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change East

136



145



(6.2) %

131



146



(10.3) % Central

98



122



(19.7)



100



130



(23.1)

West

104



126



(17.5)



106



116



(8.6)

Total

338



393



(14.0) %

337



392



(14.0) %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information in this press release relating to: (i) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share and (iv) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio.

Adjusted income before income taxes (and related margin) is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income before income taxes excluding the impact of transaction expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest expense/(income), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, transaction expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income available to the Company excluding the impact of transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and the tax impact due to such items. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net, and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity). Beginning with the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we are no longer excluding purchase accounting adjustments from these non-GAAP financial measures, and prior period measures have been recast to exclude this adjustment.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. A reconciliation of our forward-looking net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share





Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020 Net income available to TMHC

$ 168,134



$ 114,777

Transaction expenses

—



4,791

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—



10,247

Tax impact due to above non-GAAP reconciling items

—



(3,764)

Adjusted net income

$ 168,134



$ 126,051











Basic weighted average shares

124,378



129,775

Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic

$ 1.35



$ 0.97





















Diluted weighted average shares

125,770



131,433

Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted

$ 1.34



$ 0.96



Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin





Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020 Income before income taxes

$ 225,565

$ 148,958 Transaction expenses

—

4,791 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—

10,247 Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 225,565

$ 163,996









Total revenues

$ 1,858,751

$ 1,699,434









Income before income taxes margin

12.1%

8.8% Adjusted income before income taxes margin

12.1%

9.7%











EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

$ 172,467

$ 115,199 Interest expense/(income), net

710

(347) Amortization of capitalized interest

37,951



34,321 Income tax provision

53,098

33,759 Depreciation and amortization

2,164

1,714 EBITDA

$ 266,390

$ 184,646 Non-cash compensation expense

4,793

5,272 Transaction expenses

—

4,791 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—

10,247

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 271,183

$ 204,956









Total revenues

$ 1,858,751

$ 1,699,434 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests as a percentage of total revenues



9.3%



6.8% EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

14.3%

10.9% Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues

14.6%

12.1%



















Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation

($ in thousands) As of Sept. 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2021 Total debt $ 3,221,569



$ 3,082,648

Less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net 2,333



2,344

Less mortgage warehouse borrowings 235,685



215,230

Total homebuilding debt $ 2,983,551



$ 2,865,074

Less cash and cash equivalents 373,407



366,267

Net homebuilding debt $ 2,610,144



$ 2,498,807

Total equity 3,745,896



3,668,849

Total capitalization $ 6,356,040



$ 6,167,656









Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 41.1 %

40.5 %

CONTACT: Investor Relations

(480) 734-2060

investor@taylormorrison.com

