ArtSugar to Debut Holiday Pop-Up Truck Throughout the US, with Exclusive Art & Decor Launches from 9 Coveted Artists

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtSugar (artsugar.co), the female-founded e-tailer pioneering art curation for the Instagram generation, will debut a mobile art gallery & holiday gifting truck, which it will drive throughout the country. It will make stops in NYC (11/11 & 11/12), Charleston, SC (11/15), Dallas, TX (11/18), and Houston, TX (11/19 & 11/20). ArtSugar also announces its new rebrand, introducing a redesigned logo, website, iconography, and color palette. 9 buzzworthy contemporary artists will debut never-before-seen works created exclusively for ArtSugar's pop-up experience. @ArtSugar.co on Instagram will provide updates on the truck stops.

ArtSugar curates works by artists making a splash on social media and with a colorful and eye-catching aesthetic, so it's no surprise that it is partnering with artists Angie Crabtree, Gina Julian, Humberto Cruz, Jenna Morello, Sarah Luna, Traci Ling, Betsy Enzensberger, Reagan Corbett, and Matt Crump. These pieces will be available on 11/11 at 10 AM EST, both on the truck and on ArtSugar.co.

With gemstone-shaped oil paintings, whimsical fortune cookie sculptures, candy-colored photographic prints, and more, ArtSugar's new launches are statement-making home additions and one-of-a-kind holiday gifts (with a price range of $95-1000 to fit various budgets). ArtSugar previously only offered art prints and home decor, and it will now sell original works for the first time through these introductions, as it expands to target a millennial consumer graduating to art collecting. Millennial art buyers spent nearly double that of Gen X and close to four times that of Boomers on art in the first half of 2021. Proceeds will benefit charity partners including anti-human trafficking organization WMOO and women's empowerment-focused organization, Dress for Success.

"We're kicking off this rebrand by going straight to cities that many of our customers are from, to thank them for their support and bring everyone beautiful new products inspired by ArtSugar's new brand vision and colors," said founder, CEO, and fine artist Alix Greenberg. "With special artist appearances, Insta-worthy backdrops, and more, we're thrilled to celebrate that art is for everyone."

ArtSugar solves the challenges millennials and Gen Z face when buying art. ArtSugar successfully bridges the gap between mass-produced wall art & home decor and the high-end original art market with an exclusive selection of eye-catching, affordable art prints & decor by popular artists on Instagram, expertly curated by founder & fine artist Alix Greenberg. Plus, ArtSugar donates proceeds from every purchase to a selection of notable charities.

