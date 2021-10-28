LED BY FLAGSHIP OFFERING V.S.O.P., THE AVANT-GARDE BRAND BRINGS 200 YEARS OF INNOVATIVE AND ELEGANT COGNAC MAKING TO KEY CITIES ACROSS THE U.S.

Award-Winning Cognac Maison Bisquit & Dubouché Announces US Debut LED BY FLAGSHIP OFFERING V.S.O.P., THE AVANT-GARDE BRAND BRINGS 200 YEARS OF INNOVATIVE AND ELEGANT COGNAC MAKING TO KEY CITIES ACROSS THE U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its rebellious spirit and signature distillation method, legendary cognac house Bisquit & Dubouché announces the brand's U.S. debut, introducing its award-winning range to new audiences amid a surge of interest in cognac and premium spirits globally.

Award-Winning Cognac Maison Bisquit & Dubouché Announces US Debut

Founded nearly 200 years ago by two fearless Frenchmen – Alexandre Bisquit and Adrien Dubouché – Bisquit & Dubouché was built on a revolutionary vision: to buck long-held tradition and embrace an innovative method to distillation that relies on intuition over conventional techniques. This radical approach launched what would become a world-renowned house of fine cognac. By the end of the 1800s, Bisquit & Dubouché was the third most exported cognac in the world and was popular among celebrities like Joséphine Baker, one of the most important entertainers of the 20th century.

Known as Bisquit Cognac for many years, the brand returned to its roots and its original name Bisquit & Dubouché in March 2020, honoring both its founders and heralding in a new chapter and contemporary look as part of Campari Group.

"Bisquit & Dubouché's progressive spirit is a direct reflection of its founders," said Vincent Chappe, Ambassadeur Global de la Maison. "Since its inception, the house has pioneered an approach audacious in its simplicity: instinct, patience, and a singular appreciation for the craft behind cognac making. As we announce this historic introduction to the U.S. market, cognac connoisseurs and novices alike can relate to this story of bold determination and appreciate its distinctive taste."

Bisquit & Dubouché offers a classic range that is differentiated by age – flagship V.S.O.P. (SRP $59) and high-end selection X.O. (SRP $180). The inimitable cognac is renowned for its smoothness and bouquet, which boasts nuanced floral and fruity aromas. The taste features a seductive blend of vanilla and caramel, with a subtle smoothness led by notes of honey, fig and dark fruits.

Both offerings will initially launch in select states, focusing on California, Texas, and Florida, where the premium plus and super-premium business is concentrated, with plans for further expansion in 2022.

The unique art and craft of Bisquit & Dubouché cognac

Bisquit & Dubouché cognac undergoes traditional double distillation in a copper pot still from November to March, producing its hallmark 'eau de vie.' But this is where the similarity to other cognacs ends. They retain the "heart" of the cognac longer than other traditional cognac brands and only cut the "tails" by hand at the very end of the process, a method that requires the highest mastery and patience and is achievable only with years of practice. The distillers wait for the precise moment to cut, guided by deep knowledge and intuition while continuously tasting and smelling the liquid to guarantee that it has the signature Bisquit & Dubouché aromatic notes with strong floral and fruity concentration.

La Maison Bisquit & Dubouché received high accolades at the annual International Wines & Spirits Challenge. In 2018, both the V.S.O.P. and the limited-edition Bisquit Interlude blend won a Gold "outstanding" medal. In 2021, the V.S.O.P. was awarded 93 points and the X.O. 94 points in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. The V.S.O.P. was awarded a Double Gold Medal including "Cognac V.S.O.P. of the Year" at the New York International Spirits Competition, a Double Gold medal at the SFWSC Awards in 2021, and a Gold Medal (92 Points) in the prestigious international Beverage Tasting Awards (BTI).

For more information visit: www.bisquitdubouche.com and www.camparigroup.com .

ABOUT BISQUIT & DUBOUCHÉ

Established in 1819 by Alexandre Bisquit, the Bisquit & Dubouché cognac brand is renowned for its excellence, thanks to its unique distillation method that allows a superior concentration of aromas and smoothness. The brand offering includes a classic range of cognacs: V.S., V.S.O.P., and X.O., characterized by craft and unique features. Bisquit & Dubouché is crafted with a distinctive distillation method, distinguished by intuition, experience, continuous tastings and ability to "listen" and identify the exact moment to cut, when the aroma and body of the eaux de vie match the strong floral and fruity concentration that is the signature profile. As a result, Bisquit & Dubouché unveils a smooth aromatic bouquet, with floral notes of rose, dried apricot, muscat grape; followed by a persistent taste broadly described as fruity with subdued smoothness to its profile and with specific notes of honey, fig and dark fruits; all forged in a disruptive packaging that underlines the brand character, always challenging the status quo.

Since the foundation, 200-years ago, Bisquit & Dubouché embodies the ambitious and charismatic spirit of its two French founders. Bisquit & Dubouché became part of the Gruppo Campari portfolio in 2017.

ABOUT THE CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 18 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 20 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

High-res images available here.

Bisquit & Dubouché Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bisquit & Dubouché