FirstEnergy Names Camilo Serna Vice President, Rates and Regulatory Affairs

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced that Camilo Serna has been named vice president, Rates and Regulatory Affairs, effective November 8. Serna will be responsible for state and federal regulatory affairs, rate design and revenue requirements, as well as electric load research and forecasting. He will report to Jon Taylor, senior vice president, chief financial officer and Strategy.

"Camilo's rates and regulatory expertise will be a strong addition to FirstEnergy's leadership team," said Steven E. Strah, president and chief executive officer. "His deep experience leading state and federal regulatory strategy in the utility space will be invaluable as we build a smarter electric grid and support a transition to a cleaner energy future."

Serna most recently served as vice president of Regulatory Affairs for DTE Energy, where he developed and managed DTE Gas and DTE Electric's regulatory initiatives before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) as well as the company's state and federal regulatory policy and strategy.

Before joining DTE in 2016, Serna was vice president of Strategic Planning and Policy for Eversource Energy, where he led the development of business strategies, framing of public policy positions and implementation of key projects for Eversource's electric and natural gas distribution companies.

Prior to Eversource, Serna was a director in Oliver Wyman's Energy & Utilities management consulting practice, where he assisted utilities and energy companies in Europe, Latin America and North America with the development of strategic plans and addressing unique strategic and operational challenges. During his nine years at Oliver Wyman, he held various roles of increasing responsibility within the practice. He began his career at the management consulting firm Arthur D. Little Latin America.

Serna earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Universidad de Los Andes and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

