Husqvarna Group endorses the Call on Carbon in ramp up to COP26

Husqvarna Group endorses the Call on Carbon in ramp up to COP26

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group has announced its endorsement of the Call on Carbon, a cross-sectoral initiative led by the Climate Leadership Coalition (CLC). In this way, Husqvarna Group is strongly urging country delegates at COP26 in Glasgow to introduce a robust, effective policy framework for carbon pricing.

Husqvarna Group's President & CEO Henric Andersson underlined the importance of being a signatory to this Call.

"We have a stated ambition to lead our industry in the shift to low-carbon solutions. We are using our voice to encourage fit-for-purpose carbon pricing instruments that will shape markets for alternative energy solutions and tackle the urgency of climate change. As a global company, we want to see that these pricing frameworks are aligned globally."

As a signatory, Husqvarna Group is calling on country delegates to:

back up national Paris Agreement commitments with effective, robust, reliable and fit-for-purpose carbon pricing instruments that will shape a cost-effective investment path to net zero, align carbon-pricing instruments where appropriate between countries to create a stable and predictable investment environment and finalize the rules for international market mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement . This will not only support cost-effective mitigation efforts, create a level playing field and minimize carbon leakage, it will also enable markets to raise their level of ambition.

Although about 70 percent of the world's economy has set climate neutrality targets, the level of investment in clean solutions is still too low to meet them. The CLC estimates that investment needs to triple in order to limit a global temperature increase to 2°C and increase fivefold to limit a rise in temperature to 1.5°C. At the same time, direct fossil-fuel subsidies are tenfold higher. The indirect costs of fossil combustion and the impacts magnified by climate change are a hundred times larger than revenues raised by carbon pricing. The Call aims to address this imbalance, aligned to effectively limit a temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The Call on Carbon is a joint initiative of Climate Leadership Coalition, Haga Initiative and Skift Business Climate Leaders supported by Corporate Leaders Group Europe, BCSD Portugal and CER – Sustainable Business Network Slovenia.

For additional information

Husqvarna Group press department +46 8 738 9080 or press@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group



Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2020 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Husqvarna AB