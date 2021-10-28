AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis Boosts Consumer Value as the First Automaker to Offer an Integrated Rewards Program

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brand customers can now earn and redeem exclusive perks and personalized rewards, including 2x points for every mile driven

Program offers unique-to-market options for using reward points with more than 250 leading retailers

Today, Stellantis announced the launch of a new integrated Miles rewards program and app, Stellantis Miles, that enables customers of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Fiat or Alfa Romeo vehicles to earn miles for all their travel, not limited to driving. Developed in partnership with Miles and available for free download on iOS and Android, Stellantis Miles unlocks incredible value for customers beyond common rewards offered in the automotive space.

In contrast to other programs, Stellantis Miles enables customers to earn miles for all their travel. Customers earn 2x miles for driving their registered Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat or Alfa Romeo vehicle, 5x for riding a bike and 10x for walking or running. Rideshare services are also part of the program and rewarded with 2x miles. Users can redeem their miles for personalized rewards from more than 250 leading retailers, as well as donate their miles to raise money for charity.

"Stellantis Miles is another feature created from Star*Up, our company-wide innovation challenge, enabling Stellantis employees to develop new customer-focused technology concepts," said Mamatha Chamarthi, head of software business and product management. "Stellantis Miles will deliver additional value to our customers and build on our existing rewards programs."

Stellantis Miles not only offers rewards from leading brands, such as Garmin, HP, Chewy and Pandora, but also a curated list of rewards exclusive to Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo customers through Stellantis' network of partners, such as dealerships, merchandise and other services. In addition, existing Stellantis apps, such as the Uconnect and Jeep apps, will now include direct integration with Stellantis Miles.

"Our vision at Miles is to reward mobility as universal behavior, creating a new economy and marketplace where every mile traveled accrues to value," said Miles CEO Jigar Shah. "We are excited to partner with Stellantis to launch the first ever rewards program in the auto industry that truly rewards customers for all their travel – combining the breadth of our marketplace, exclusive rewards for Stellantis customers and direct integration with their existing brand programs."

Designed to work seamlessly in the background, the Stellantis Miles app automatically logs each trip from point A to B and the mode of transportation used, while keeping personal data completely private. Customers can easily view miles earned per trip and receive personalized rewards or exclusive perks redeemable either online, at a nearby store or at a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat or Alfa Romeo dealership.

Personalized rewards available through the Stellantis Miles app include Acorns, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chewy, Farfetch, Fetch rewards, FuboTV, Garmin, Getaroom, Harry's Razors, hims, hers, HP, Pandora, Restaurant.com, Rover, Sam's Club, Shipt, Stash, Thrive Market and Wayfair, as well as gift cards from Amazon, Starbucks, Target, Walmart and other retailers.

As part of the program, customers can also shop with Stellantis brand dealerships and affiliate partners, receiving rewards in the form of credits on service, merchandise and more.

Stellantis Miles also creates opportunities to give back by donating to various charities. Customers can donate their miles to charities, including One Tree Planted and National Breast Cancer Foundation. Over time, Stellantis plans to expand the exclusive perks, rewards partners and charities available to customers.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Miles

Miles' mission is to deliver value for every mile traveled across every mode of transportation. For consumers, it's a universal rewards platform and app that rewards daily movement – with greener modes of travel rewarded even further. Users can redeem their miles for personalized rewards from leading retailers, participate in challenges to earn gift cards, and more. Miles also partners with cities, transportation providers and OEMs to engage customers with exclusive rewards and mobility challenges – all while incentivizing greener travel and ensuring privacy for users. Based in Silicon Valley, Miles is backed by strategic investors such as Scrum Ventures, TransLink Capital, Urban Us, TechNexus, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Porsche Digital, Liil Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, Panasonic, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and SAIC. Miles is available for free download on iOS and Android devices.

