CRYOPDP, a Cryoport Company, Receives 2021 Europe Bioprocessing Excellence Award from IMAPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that its wholly-owned operating company, CRYOPDP , a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled logistics solutions to the clinical research, biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy markets, headquartered in Paris, France has been recognized as winner of the award, 'The Company You Need to Watch Out For in 2022' at the Europe Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021. The virtual awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Biologics Contract Manufacturing Europe 2021 and 4th Biologics World Nordic 2021 on October 28, 2021 was attended by over 800 guests representing more than 150 organizations within Europe across 30 different biological product manufacturing categories.

The Europe Bioprocessing Excellence Awards seeks to grant recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost and superior quality. Featuring top bioprocessing and biomanufacturing leaders in the industry, along with the latest advances in technologies and best practices in manufacturing, the Europe Bioprocessing Excellence Awards applauds extraordinary leaders and trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow.

CRYOPDP is located in 23 global facilities in 14 countries and has more than 25 years of experience serving the life sciences and healthcare industries, providing customized and turnkey premium logistics and transport solutions, with over 300,000 high-value, time critical annual shipments globally. CRYOPDP covers a significant portion of the healthcare temperature-controlled supply chain including premium services, packaging, pick-pack kit preparation and specialty courier support, as well as premium added value solutions such as LabMove, DtP and Control Tower, a fully integrated project management solution.

"We are humbled by and grateful for this prestigious award, being recognized as 'The Company You Need to Watch Out For in 2022,'' said Cedric Picaud, CEO of CRYOPDP. "It is a great honor for the company to be in this position and it speaks volumes about our remarkable team and the work they are carrying out in fulfilling our mission to improve the health of the people around the world."

Jerrell Shelton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cryoport, added, "As Cryoport continues to grow and evolve, we have been laser-focused on delivering the highest quality solutions and service to our global customers. This award is a testament to our innovation and expertise in bioprocessing and biomanufacturing, our cutting-edge logistics solutions for the life sciences industry and the dedication and commitment of our team in exceeding competitive industry benchmarks."

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the clinical and commercial spectrum. With 33 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform consists of a family of businesses (Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and CRYOGENE), that provide mission-critical solutions, services and products to more than 2000 active biopharma, reproductive medicine and animal health customers worldwide. Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and the world's third largest specialty courier to the life sciences industry. As of June 30, 2021, Cryoport supported eight commercial cell and gene therapies and 561 regenerative medicine clinical trials in more than 150 countries. 69 of these trials were in Phase 3.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

About CRYOPDP

One of the top leaders in its field, CRYOPDP aims to improve the health of people around the world by providing global innovative temperature-controlled logistics solutions to the Clinical Research and Cell & Gene Therapy Communities. CRYOPDP has facilities in 14 countries and conducts business in more than 150 countries.

For more information, visit www.cryopdp.com or follow CRYOPDP on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, plans, strategy, acquisitions, including CRYOPDP and MVE Biological Solutions, financial results and financial condition. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

