Yalla Group Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021 Eastern Time

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Yalla Group Limited will hold a conference call on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time, 5:00 A.M. Dubai Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, or 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 United Arab Emirates Toll Free: 80-003-570-3589 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Access Code: 5970552

The replay will be accessible through November 15, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 10161576

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yallatech.ae/.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all of them to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yallatech.ae/.

Investor Relations Contact

Yalla Group Limited

Investor Relations

Kerry Gao – IR Director

Tel: +86-571-8980-7962

Email: ir@yallatech.ae

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

