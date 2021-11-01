Barbara Jackson Named Director of Watches for Victorinox North America

An Accomplished Watch & Jewelry Executive with a Proven Track Record of Success

MONROE, CT, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Victorinox North America has named Barbara Jackson to the post of Director of Watches, Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc. She will report directly to the President of Victorinox North America, Ulrich Wohn. Jackson comes to Victorinox with over twenty years of senior leadership experience in the premium watch and jewelry industry. Possessing a strong track record of building out teams, profitability, and growth, Jackson has previously held senior sales and marketing roles at John Hardy and TAG Heuer Watch & Jewelry.

"It's a great pleasure to welcome Barbara to our North American Leadership team," said Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America. "As we continue to grow our watch division, we wanted a proven leader from the industry to ensure our valued partners a profitable and mutually beneficial relationship with Victorinox. I am confident that we have found that type of executive in Barbara," said Wohn.

"I am grateful for this opportunity, and privileged to join one of the world's most recognized and iconic companies. I am especially excited to be part of such an exceptional team," said Jackson.

As a key member of the Victorinox team, Barbara will be responsible for the growth of the North America Watch division, working closely with our retail partners to build successful, profitable partnerships.

ABOUT VICTORINOX

Victorinox AG is a worldwide operating family business, which today is run in the fourth generation. The headquarter of the company is located in Ibach, canton Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland. This is where the founder of the company Karl Elsener I set up his cutlery business back in 1884 and, a few years later, designed the legendary «Original Swiss Army Knife». Meanwhile, the company produces not only the world-famous pocket knives, but also high-quality household and professional knives, watches, travel gear and fragrances. In 2005, the company took over Wenger SA in Delémont. The Wenger pocket knives were integrated into the Victorinox range in 2013, so that the Wenger product portfolio today consists of watches and travel gear. Products are available online, in own stores as well as via a widespread network of subsidiaries and distributors in more than 120 countries. In 2019, the company with its more than 2100 employees generated sales of CHF 480 million.

