BioArctic presents Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2021, adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee. Pursuant to this instruction the company shall have a Nomination Committee comprising one representative for each of the three principal shareholders in terms of votes, based on the information received from Euroclear Sweden AB on the last banking day in September 2021, as well as the Chairman of the Board (convener).

September 30, 2021, the three largest shareholders were Demban AB, Ackelsta AB and The Fourth Swedish National Fund (Fjärde AP-fonden).

The three owners who have agreed to be part of the Nomination Committee, Demban AB, Ackelsta AB and Fjärde AP-fonden, represent just over 64 percent of the shares and just over 85 percent of the votes in the company.

The nomination committee comprises the following members:

Margareta Öhrvall, appointed by Demban AB

Claes Andersson , appointed by Ackelsta AB

Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2022 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Meeting, number of Board members, fees to be paid to the Chairman of the Board and Board members, election of Board members and Board Chairman, remuneration to the auditor and election of auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2022, as well as on the company's website, www.bioarctic.com.

Shareholders wishing to submit a proposal to BioArctic's Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to: ir@bioarctic.se (label e-mails with "Nomination Committee") or by letter addressed to:

BioArctic AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Warfvinges väg 35, SE-112 51 Stockholm, Sweden, not later than January 14, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting 2022 in BioArctic will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 16:30 p.m. (CET) in Stockholm. A request to have a matter dealt with at the meeting must be received by March 1, 2022 to be included in the notice.

About BioArctic

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, at 08:30 a.m. CET on November 1, 2021.

