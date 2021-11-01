Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Increases Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

Per Share


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net Income - diluted


$

(0.81)



$

1.38



$

0.12



$

0.33


FFO - diluted


$

0.60



$

0.90



$

2.44



$

2.49


Core FFO - diluted


$

0.98



$

0.94



$

2.91



$

2.76


















Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison


YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results


Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020


Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021


2021 vs. 2020

Revenues


6.2

%


3.7

%


3.3

%

Expenses


4.4

%


3.6

%


2.9

%

NOI


7.5

%


3.8

%


3.6

%























Three months ended

Same-Store Results


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


September 30, 2020

Weighted Average Occupancy


94.3

%


94.9

%


94.3

%













(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

  • Net Loss was $(0.81) per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, compared to Net Income of $1.38 per diluted share for the same period of 2020;
  • Core FFO increased 4.3% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.94 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 5.4% to $2.91 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.76 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020;
  • Same-store revenues increased by 6.2% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020;
  • Same-store new lease over lease rates were 10.8% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.0% in the same period of the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 7.2% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.6% for the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 9.0% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.4% for the same period the prior year;
  • Full year earnings per share mid-point outlook of $(0.30) resulting in a 3% increase in Core FFO from our prior outlook;
  • Continued to grow the portfolio through the strategic portfolio acquisition comprised of 14 communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota and three communities in St. Cloud, Minnesota totaling 2,696 apartment homes for an aggregate acquisition cost of $359.9 million;
  • Issued $125.0 million of unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.6% and weighted average maturity of 10.5 years with tranches of $35.0 million in 2030, $50.0 million in 2031, $25.0 million in 2032 and $15.0 million in 2034;
  • Improved and extended $250.0 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature for up to $400.0 million which matures in September 2025; and
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 199,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $19.6 million.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

On September 1, 2021, Centerspace closed on its strategic portfolio acquisition in Minneapolis and St. Cloud, Minnesota for an aggregate acquisition cost of $359.9 million. The  portfolio is comprised of 14 communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota and three communities in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The acquisition added 2,696 apartments homes to the portfolio. Centerspace fully funded the acquisition with the issuance of $181.4 million of Convertible Preferred Operating Partnership Units at $100.0 dollar par value that pay a 3.875% dividend rate and are convertible into common units at an exchange rate of 1.2048 common units per Convertible Preferred Operating Partnership Units representing a conversion price of $83.00 per unit. The acquired assets were subject to $126.5 million in mortgage liabilities of which $20.0 million was assumed at a rate of 4.31% with the remaining $106.5 million refinanced through a $198.9 million Fannie Mae Credit Facility. The Fannie Mae Credit facility includes tranches in 7, 10 and 12-year increments with a weighted average interest rate of 2.78%. The additional proceeds from the refinancing were used to reduce the outstanding balance under our bank credit facility.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Centerspace sold its sole remaining commercial property Minot IPS located in Minot, North Dakota on October 18th for an aggregate sale price of $2.3 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $219.8 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $199.0 million available under the line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $20.8 million.

In the three months ended September 30, 2021, Centerspace issued $125.0 million of unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.6% and weighted average maturity of 10.5 years.

During the quarter, Centerspace amended and extended our existing $250.0 million revolving credit facility. The new facility includes an accordion feature for up to $400.0 million and matures in September 2025 with two optional six-month extensions.

Revised 2021 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2021 financial outlook, which includes the acquisition of KMS on September 1, 2021. For additional information, see S-16 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:


Previous Outlook for 2021

Updated Outlook for 2021


Low

High

Low

High

Earnings per Share – diluted

$

0.58


$

0.76


$

(0.36)


$

(0.24)


Same-Store Revenue

2.0

%

3.5

%

3.5

%

4.0

%

Same-Store Expenses

4.0

%

6.0

%

4.5

%

5.0

%

Same-Store NOI

0.5

%

2.0

%

3.0

%

3.5

%

FFO per Share – diluted

$

3.64


$

3.83


$

3.40


$

3.52


Core FFO per Share – diluted

$

3.78


$

3.94


$

3.92


$

4.02


COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact business and operations since March 2020. The company continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its residents, team members, and the communities it serves.

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" presented in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting business, see the risk factors presented in Item 1A in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITworld 2021 Annual Conference, which will be held virtually November 9-11.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until November 16, 2021

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785


USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll Free Number

1-412-902-4132


International Toll Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657


Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658




Conference Number

10160003

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Emily Miller
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

Table of Contents

September 30, 2021


Page



Common Share Data

S-1



Key Financial Data


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

S-2

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

S-3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations


Net Operating Income

S-4

Same-Store Controllable Expenses

S-5

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

S-6

Adjusted EBITDA

S-9



Debt and Capital Analysis


Debt Analysis

S-10

Capital Analysis

S-11



Portfolio Analysis


Same-Store Comparison

S-12

Portfolio Summary

S-15

Capital Expenditures

S-16



2021 Financial Outlook

S-17

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)




3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter



2021


2021


2021


2020


2020

High closing price


$

105.42



$

79.71



$

73.42



$

74.55



$

73.53


Low closing price


$

78.42



$

67.28



$

68.00



$

65.79



$

61.87


Average closing price


$

94.10



$

71.99



$

71.37



$

70.30



$

70.15


Closing price at end of quarter


$

94.50



$

78.90



$

68.00



$

70.64



$

65.17


Common share distributions – annualized


$

2.88



$

2.80



$

2.80



$

2.80



$

2.80


Closing dividend yield – annualized


3.1

%


3.6

%


4.1

%


4.0

%


4.3

%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


14,281



14,045



13,220



13,027



12,976


Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


845



881



950



977



1,018


Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)


2,186










Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)


$

1,635,984



$

1,177,661



$

963,560



$

989,243



$

911,989


CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020



9/30/2021


9/30/2020

REVENUE


$

50,413



$

46,656



$

46,648



$

45,540



$

44,138




$

143,717



$

132,454


EXPENSES
















Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes


14,434



13,018



13,449



12,668



13,129




40,901



38,957


Real estate taxes


5,916



5,742



5,792



5,256



5,402




17,450



16,277


Property management expense


2,203



2,085



1,767



1,460



1,442




6,055



4,341


Casualty (gain) loss


(10)



(27)



101



331



91




64



1,331


Depreciation/amortization


22,447



19,308



19,992



20,282



18,995




61,747



55,311


General and administrative expenses


4,279



3,797



3,906



3,733



3,077




11,982



9,707


TOTAL EXPENSES


$

49,269



$

43,923



$

45,007



$

43,730



$

42,136




$

138,199



$

125,924


Operating income


1,144



2,733



1,641



1,810



2,002




5,518



6,530


Interest expense


(7,302)



(7,089)



(7,231)



(6,903)



(6,771)




(21,622)



(20,622)


Interest and other income (loss)


(5,082)



619



431



404



277




(4,032)



(1,979)


Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments


(11,240)



(3,737)



(5,159)



(4,689)



(4,492)




(20,136)



(16,071)


Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments




26,840





17



25,676




26,840



25,486


Net income (loss)


$

(11,240)



$

23,103



$

(5,159)



$

(4,672)



$

21,184




$

6,704



$

9,415


Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)




(480)



(480)


Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


1,930



(1,386)



469



460



(1,387)




1,013



(248)


Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


(22)



(19)



(17)



(6)



(8)




(58)



132


Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests


(9,492)



21,538



(4,867)



(4,378)



19,629




7,179



8,819


Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,607)




(4,821)



(4,921)


Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares










(1)






297


NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$

(11,099)



$

19,931



$

(6,474)



$

(5,985)



$

18,021




$

2,358



$

4,195


















Per Share Data - Basic
















Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic


$

(0.79)



$

1.49



$

(0.49)



$

(0.46)



$

1.40




$

0.17



$

0.33


















Per Share Data - Diluted
















Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted


$

(0.81)



$

1.48



$

(0.49)



$

(0.46)



$

1.38




$

0.12



$

0.33


CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)














9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$

2,203,606



$

1,838,837



$

1,883,407



$

1,812,557



$

1,805,390


Less accumulated depreciation


(426,926)



(407,400)



(408,014)



(399,249)



(380,392)




1,776,680



1,431,437



1,475,393



1,413,308



1,424,998


Mortgage loans receivable


42,160



37,457



30,107



24,661



17,986


Total real estate investments


1,818,840



1,468,894



1,505,500



1,437,969



1,442,984


Cash and cash equivalents


20,816



5,194



10,816



392



16,804


Restricted cash


2,376



8,444



1,610



6,918



2,199


Other assets


34,919



17,218



18,427



18,904



16,947


TOTAL ASSETS


$

1,876,951



$

1,499,750



$

1,536,353



$

1,464,183



$

1,478,934













LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

58,092



$

52,413



$

53,852



$

55,609



$

58,596


Revolving line of credit


57,000



87,000



181,544



152,871



135,000


Notes payable, net of loan costs


299,454



319,286



319,236



269,246



269,202


Mortgages payable, net of loan costs


489,140



287,143



293,709



297,074



313,065


TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

903,686



$

745,842



$

848,341



$

774,800



$

775,863













SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS


$

21,585



$

18,022



$

16,560



$

16,560



$

16,560


EQUITY











Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest


93,530



93,530



93,530



93,530



93,530


Common Shares of Beneficial Interest


1,092,130



1,033,940



980,453



968,263



968,436


Accumulated distributions in excess of net income


(454,691)



(433,310)



(443,409)



(427,681)



(412,577)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(5,784)



(12,064)



(12,798)



(15,905)



(17,256)


Total shareholders' equity


$

725,185



$

682,096



$

617,776



$

618,207



$

632,133


Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


225,850



53,133



53,007



53,930



53,669


Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


645



657



669



686



709


Total equity


$

951,680



$

735,886



$

671,452



$

672,823



$

686,511


TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY


$

1,876,951



$

1,499,750



$

1,536,353



$

1,464,183



$

1,478,934


CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended



Sequential


Year-Over-Year


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


9/30/2020



$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change

Operating income

$

1,144



$

2,733



$

2,002




$

(1,589)



(58.1)

%


$

(858)



(42.9)

%

Adjustments:















Property management expenses

2,203



2,085



1,442




118



5.7

%


761



52.8

%

Casualty (gain) loss

(10)



(27)



91




17



(63.0)

%


(101)



(111.0)

%

Depreciation and amortization

22,447



19,308



18,995




3,139



16.3

%


3,452



18.2

%

General and administrative expenses

4,279



3,797



3,077




482



12.7

%


1,202



39.1

%

Net operating income

$

30,063



$

27,896



$

25,607




$

2,167



7.8

%


$

4,456



17.4

%
















Revenue















Same-store

$

42,034



$

40,521



$

39,571




$

1,513



3.7

%


$

2,463



6.2

%

Non-same-store

7,214



4,436



1,117




2,778



62.6

%


6,097



545.8

%

Other properties

1,120



646



833




474



73.4

%


287



34.5

%

Dispositions

45



1,053



2,617




(1,008)



(95.7)

%


(2,572)



(98.3)

%

Total

50,413



46,656



44,138




3,757



8.1

%


6,275



14.2

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes















Same-store

17,126



16,528



16,409




598



3.6

%


717



4.4

%

Non-same-store

2,940



1,439



491




1,501



104.3

%


2,449



498.8

%

Other properties

317



268



229




49



18.3

%


88



38.4

%

Dispositions

(33)



525



1,402




(558)



(106.3)

%


(1,435)



(102.4)

%

Total

20,350



18,760



18,531




1,590



8.5

%


1,819



9.8

%

Net operating income















Same-store

24,908



23,993



23,162




915



3.8

%


1,746



7.5

%

Non-same-store

4,274



2,997



626




1,277



42.6

%


3,648



582.7

%

Other properties

803



378



604




425



112.4

%


199



32.9

%

Dispositions

78



528



1,215




(450)



(100.0)

%


(1,137)



(93.6)

%

Total

$

30,063



$

27,896



$

25,607




$

2,167



7.8

%


$

4,456



17.4

%




(in thousands, except percentages)


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change

Operating income

$

5,518



$

6,530



$

(1,012)



(15.5)

%

Adjustments:








Property management expenses

6,055



4,341



1,714



39.5

%

Casualty (gain) loss

64



1,331



(1,267)



(95.2)

%

Depreciation and amortization

61,747



55,311



6,436



11.6

%

General and administrative expenses

11,982



9,707



2,275



23.4

%

Net operating income

$

85,366



$

77,220



$

8,146



10.5

%









Revenue








Same-store

$

122,555



$

118,627



$

3,928



3.3

%

Non-same-store

15,892



2,319



13,573



585.3

%

Other properties

2,415



2,208



207



9.4

%

Dispositions

2,855



9,300



(6,445)



(69.3)

%

Total

143,717



132,454



11,263



8.5

%









Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes








Same-store

50,032



48,631



1,401



2.9

%

Non-same-store

5,875



995



4,880



490.5

%

Other properties

873



759



114



15.0

%

Dispositions

1,571



4,849



(3,278)



(67.6)

%

Total

58,351



55,234



3,117



5.6

%









Net operating income








Same-store

72,523



69,996



2,527



3.6

%

Non-same-store

10,017



1,324



8,693



656.6

%

Other properties

1,542



1,449



93



6.4

%

Dispositions

1,284



4,451



(3,167)



(71.2)

%

Total

$

85,366



$

77,220



$

8,146



10.5

%

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change



2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


















Controllable expenses

















On-site compensation(1)

$

4,488



$

4,362



$

126



2.9

%



$

13,182



$

12,908



$

274



2.1

%

Repairs and maintenance

2,562



2,804



(242)



(8.6)

%



7,060



7,469



(409)



(5.5)

%

Utilities

2,941



2,609



332



12.7

%



8,239



7,689



550



7.2

%

Administrative and marketing

956



853



103



12.1

%



2,701



2,595



106



4.1

%

Total

$

10,947



$

10,628



$

319



3.0

%



$

31,182



$

30,661



$

521



1.7

%


















Non-controllable expenses

















Real estate taxes

$

4,812



$

4,795



$

17



0.4

%



$

14,665



$

14,513



$

152



1.0

%

Insurance

1,367



986



381



38.6

%



4,185



3,457



728



21.1

%

Total

$

6,179



$

5,781



$

398



6.9

%



$

18,850



$

17,970



$

880



4.9

%


















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store

$

2,940



$

491



$

2,449



498.8

%



$

5,875



$

995



$

4,880



490.5

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties

317



229



88



38.4

%



873



759



114



15.0

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions

(33)



1,402



(1,435)



(102.4)

%



1,571



4,849



(3,278)



(67.6)

%

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

$

20,350



$

18,531



$

1,819



9.8

%



$

58,351



$

55,234



$

3,117



5.6

%

_________________

(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a  non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020



9/30/2021


9/30/2020

Funds From Operations
















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$

(11,099)



$

19,931



$

(6,474)



$

(5,985)



$

18,021




$

2,358



$

4,195


Adjustments:
















Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


(1,930)



1,386



(469)



(460)



1,387




(1,013)



248


Depreciation and amortization


22,447



19,308



19,992



20,282



18,995




61,747



55,311


Less depreciation – non real estate


(80)



(87)



(98)



(87)



(85)




(265)



(266)


Less depreciation – partially owned entities


(24)



(24)



(24)



(33)



(31)




(72)



(346)


(Gain) loss on sale of real estate




(26,840)





(17)



(25,676)




(26,840)



(25,486)


FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$

9,314



$

13,674



$

12,927



$

13,700



$

12,611




$

35,915



$

33,656


















Adjustments to Core FFO:
















Casualty (gain) loss








204



545






545


Loss on extinguishment of debt


530



3





2



4




533



21


Rebranding costs








402









Technology implementation costs


625



447



413








1,485




(Gain) loss on marketable securities















3,378


(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares










1






(297)


Commercial lease termination proceeds


(450)












(450)




Acquisition related costs


140












140




Interest rate swap termination and amortization


5,353












5,353




Amortization of assumed debt


(27)












(27)




Other miscellaneous items


(3)












(3)




Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$

15,482



$

14,124



$

13,340



$

14,308



$

13,161




$

42,946



$

37,303


















Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units


$

9,314



$

13,674



$

12,927



$

13,700



$

12,611




$

35,915



$

33,656


Dividends to preferred unitholders


160



160



160



160



160




480



480


Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$

9,474



$

13,834



$

13,087



$

13,860



$

12,771




$

36,395



$

34,136


















Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units


$

15,482



$

14,124



$

13,340



$

14,308



$

13,161




$

42,946



$

37,303


Dividends to preferred unitholders


160



160



160



160



160




480



480


Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$

15,642



$

14,284



$

13,500



$

14,468



$

13,321




$

43,426



$

37,783


















Per Share Data
















Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted


$

(0.81)



$

1.48



$

(0.49)



$

(0.46)



$

1.38




$

0.12



$

0.33


FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$

0.60



$

0.95



$

0.92



$

0.97



$

0.90




$

2.44



$

2.49


Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$

0.98



$

0.98



$

0.95



$

1.02



$

0.94




$

2.91



$

2.76


















Weighted average shares and Units - diluted


15,922



14,514



14,282



14,222



14,143




14,917



13,704


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020



9/30/2021


9/30/2020

Adjusted EBITDA
















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$

(9,492)



$

21,538



$

(4,867)



$

(4,378)



$

19,629




$

7,179



$

8,819


Adjustments:
















Dividends to preferred unitholders


160



160



160



160



160




480



480


Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


(1,930)



1,386



(469)



(460)



1,387




(1,013)



248


Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


$

(11,262)



$

23,084



$

(5,176)



$

(4,678)



$

21,176




$

6,646



$

9,547


Adjustments:
















Interest expense


7,287



7,075



7,216



6,888



6,756




21,578



20,446


Loss on extinguishment of debt


530



3





2



4




533



21


Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments


22,423



19,284



19,969



20,250



18,964




61,676



54,965


Casualty (gain) loss








204



545






545


Interest income


(769)



(583)



(407)



(328)



(256)




(1,759)



(1,184)


(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments




(26,840)





(17)



(25,676)




(26,840)



(25,486)


Technology implementation costs


625



447



413








1,486




(Gain) loss on marketable securities















3,378


Commercial lease termination proceeds


(450)












(450)




Acquisition related costs


140












140




Interest rate swap termination


5,361












5,361




Other miscellaneous items


(3)












(3)




Adjusted EBITDA


$

23,882



$

22,470



$

22,015



$

22,321



$

21,513




$

68,368



$

62,232


CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)


Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations




Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured Fixed

Debt(1)


Total

Debt


% of

Total Debt


Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(2)


2021 (remainder)


$



$



$







2022


29,822





29,822



3.5

%


4.07

%


2023


42,875





42,875



5.1

%


4.02

%


2024












2025


32,316



57,000



89,316



10.5

%


2.83

%


Thereafter


387,384



300,000



687,384



80.9

%


3.20

%

Total debt


$

492,397



$

357,000



$

849,397



100.0

%


3.23

%

__________________

(1)

The line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap.

(2)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit. 







9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020

Debt Balances Outstanding











Secured fixed rate - other mortgages


$

293,547



$

288,363



$

295,001



$

298,445



$

314,511


Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility


198,850










Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)


57,000



50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000


Unsecured variable rate line of credit




37,000



131,544



102,871



85,000


Unsecured term loans




145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000


Unsecured senior notes


300,000



175,000



175,000



125,000



125,000


Debt total


$

849,397



$

695,363



$

796,545



$

721,316



$

719,511













Other mortgages rate


3.83

%


3.90

%


3.92

%


3.93

%


3.99

%

Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate


2.78

%









Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)


2.79

%


2.24

%


2.18

%


2.35

%


3.35

%

Term loan rate (rate with swap)




4.19

%


4.11

%


4.18

%


4.18

%

Senior notes rate


3.12

%


3.47

%


3.47

%


3.78

%


3.78

%

Total debt


3.23

%


3.70

%


3.37

%


3.62

%


3.68

%

__________________

(1)

A portion of the primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

CENTERSPACE 

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)




Three Months Ended



9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020

Equity Capitalization











Common shares outstanding


14,281



14,045



13,220



13,027



12,976


Operating partnership units outstanding


845



881



950



977



1,018


Series E preferred units (as converted)


2,186










Total common shares and units outstanding


17,312



14,926



14,170



14,004



13,994


Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)


$

94.50



$

78.90



$

68.00



$

70.64



$

65.17


Equity capitalization-common shares and units


$

1,635,984



$

1,177,661



$

963,560



$

989,243



$

911,989


Recorded book value of preferred shares


$

93,530



$

93,530



$

93,530



$

93,530



$

93,530


Total equity capitalization


$

1,729,514



$

1,271,191



$

1,057,090



$

1,082,773



$

1,005,519













Series D Preferred Units


$

21,585



$

18,022



$

16,560



$

16,560



$

16,560













Debt Capitalization











Total debt


$

849,397



$

695,363



$

796,545



$

721,317



$

719,511


Total capitalization


$

2,600,496



$

1,984,576



$

1,870,195



$

1,820,650



$

1,741,590













Total debt to total capitalization(1)


33.1

%


35.0

%


43.1

%


39.6

%


41.3

%

________________________

(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020



9/30/2021


9/30/2020

Debt service coverage ratio(1)


2.75

 x


2.62

 x


2.53

 x


2.73

 x


2.65

 x



2.63

 x


2.52

 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization


2.32

 x


2.21

 x


2.14

 x


2.28

 x


2.21

 x



2.22

 x


2.08

 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


8.67

 x


7.68

 x


8.92

 x


8.07

 x


8.17

 x



9.09

 x


8.47

 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


9.88

 x


8.92

 x


10.17

 x


9.31

 x


9.45

 x



10.35

 x


9.80

 x

















Distribution Data
















Common shares and Units outstanding at record date


15,126



14,926



14,171



14,004



13,994




15,126



13,994


Total common distribution declared


$

10,890



$

10,448



$

9,919



$

9,803



$

9,796




$

31,257



$

28,735


Common distribution per share and Unit


$

0.72



$

0.70



$

0.70



$

0.70



$

0.70




$

2.12



$

2.10


Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)


73.5

%


71.4

%


73.7

%


68.6

%


74.5

%



72.9

%


76.1

%

_________________________________

(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q3 2021


Q3 2020


% Change


Q3 2021


Q3 2020


% Change


Q3 2021


Q3 2020


% Change

Denver, CO


992



$

5,565



$

5,372



3.6

%


$

1,899



$

1,916



(0.9)

%


$

3,666



$

3,456



6.1

%

Minneapolis, MN


2,355



11,361



10,547



7.7

%


4,548



4,462



1.9

%


6,813



6,085



12.0

%

North Dakota


2,422



8,183



7,852



4.2

%


3,378



3,146



7.4

%


4,805



4,706



2.1

%

Omaha, NE


1,370



4,166



3,884



7.3

%


1,933



1,790



8.0

%


2,233



2,094



6.6

%

Rochester, MN


1,122



4,874



4,577



6.5

%


1,924



2,064



(6.8)

%


2,950



2,513



17.4

%

St. Cloud, MN


1,192



3,683



3,548



3.8

%


1,750



1,603



9.2

%


1,933



1,945



(0.6)

%

Other Mountain West


1,223



4,202



3,791



10.8

%


1,694



1,428



18.6

%


2,508



2,363



6.1

%

Same-Store Total


10,676



$

42,034



$

39,571



6.2

%


$

17,126



$

16,409



4.4

%


$

24,908



$

23,162



7.5

%





% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy (1)


Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)


Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions



Q3 2021


Q3 2020


Growth


Q3 2021


Q3 2020


% Change


Q3 2021


Q3 2020


% Change

Denver, CO


14.7

%


94.5

%


93.4

%


1.1

%


$

1,779



$

1,750



1.7

%


$

1,978



$

1,932



2.5

%

Minneapolis, MN


27.3

%


94.6

%


93.1

%


1.5

%


1,558



1,504



3.6

%


1,699



1,603



6.2

%

North Dakota


19.3

%


94.2

%


95.5

%


(1.3)

%


1,107



1,054



5.0

%


1,195



1,131



5.5

%

Omaha, NE


9.0

%


94.6

%


93.8

%


0.8

%


962



913



5.4

%


1,072



1,008



6.5

%

Rochester, MN


11.8

%


93.2

%


93.8

%


(0.6)

%


1,462



1,385



5.6

%


1,554



1,450



7.1

%

St. Cloud, MN


7.8

%


91.5

%


94.4

%


(2.9)

%


1,063



963



10.4

%


1,125



1,051



6.7

%

Other Mountain West


10.1

%


96.6

%


97.1

%


(0.5)

%


1,080



970



11.3

%


1,185



1,064



11.3

%

Same-Store Total


100.0

%


94.3

%


94.3

%




$

1,279



$

1,215



5.3

%


$

1,392



$

1,311



6.2

%

______________________

(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q3 2021


Q2 2021


% Change


Q3 2021


Q2 2021


% Change


Q3 2021


Q2 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


992



$

5,565



$

5,486



1.4

%


$

1,899



$

1,837



3.4

%


$

3,666



$

3,649



0.4

%

Minneapolis, MN


2,355



11,361



10,538



7.8

%


4,548



4,649



(2.2)

%


6,813



5,889



15.7

%

North Dakota


2,422



8,183



8,078



1.3

%


3,378



3,199



5.6

%


4,805



4,879



(1.5)

%

Omaha, NE


1,370



4,166



4,037



3.2

%


1,933



1,885



2.5

%


2,233



2,152



3.8

%

Rochester, MN


1,122



4,874



4,709



3.5

%


1,924



1,937



(0.7)

%


2,950



2,772



6.4

%

St. Cloud, MN


1,192



3,683



3,634



1.3

%


1,750



1,582



10.6

%


1,933



2,052



(5.8)

%

Other Mountain West


1,223



4,202



4,039



4.0

%


1,694



1,439



17.7

%


2,508



2,600



(3.5)

%

Same-Store Total


10,676



$

42,034



$

40,521



3.7

%


$

17,126



$

16,528



3.6

%


$

24,908



$

23,993



3.8

%





% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



Q3 2021


Q2 2021


Growth


Q3 2021


Q2 2021


% Change


Q3 2021


Q2 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


14.7

%


94.5

%


94.2

%


0.3

%


$

1,779



$

1,727



3.0

%


$

1,978



$

1,957



1.1

%

Minneapolis, MN


27.3

%


94.6

%


94.2

%


0.4

%


1,558



1,510



3.2

%


1,699



1,584



7.4

%

North Dakota


19.3

%


94.2

%


95.9

%


(1.7)

%


1,107



1,078



2.7

%


1,195



1,159



3.0

%

Omaha, NE


9.0

%


94.6

%


95.5

%


(0.9)

%


962



927



3.8

%


1,072



1,029



4.1

%

Rochester, MN


11.8

%


93.2

%


94.5

%


(1.3)

%


1,462



1,403



4.2

%


1,554



1,480



4.8

%

St. Cloud, MN


7.8

%


91.5

%


92.7

%


(1.2)

%


1,063



1,005



5.8

%


1,125



1,097



2.5

%

Other Mountain West


10.1

%


96.6

%


98.1

%


(1.5)

%


1,080



1,014



6.5

%


1,185



1,122



5.5

%

Same-Store Total


100.0

%


94.3

%


94.9

%


(0.6)

%


$

1,279



$

1,233



3.7

%


$

1,392



$

1,333



4.4

%

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Denver, CO


992



$

16,459



$

16,170



1.8

%


$

5,604



$

5,332



5.1

%


$

10,855



$

10,838



0.2

%

Minneapolis, MN


2,355



32,365



32,024



1.1

%


13,627



13,125



3.8

%


18,738



18,899



(0.9)

%

North Dakota


2,422



24,209



23,331



3.8

%


9,848



9,791



0.6

%


14,361



13,540



6.1

%

Omaha, NE


1,370



12,229



11,536



6.0

%


5,580



5,199



7.3

%


6,649



6,337



4.9

%

Rochester, MN


1,122



14,227



13,910



2.3

%


5,847



5,922



(1.3)

%


8,380



7,988



4.9

%

St. Cloud, MN


1,192



10,972



10,705



2.5

%


4,967



4,883



1.7

%


6,005



5,822



3.1

%

Other Mountain West


1,223



12,094



10,951



10.4

%


4,559



4,379



4.1

%


7,535



6,572



14.7

%

Same-Store Total


10,676



$

122,555



$

118,627



3.3

%


$

50,032



$

48,631



2.9

%


$

72,523



$

69,996



3.6

%





% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



2021


2020


Growth


2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Denver, CO


15.0

%


94.4

%


93.6

%


0.8

%


$

1,741



$

1,772



(1.7)

%


$

1,953



$

1,935



1.0

%

Minneapolis, MN


25.7

%


93.9

%


93.8

%


0.1

%


1,521



1,495



1.7

%


1,626



1,611



1.0

%

North Dakota


19.8

%


95.4

%


95.9

%


(0.5)

%


1,082



1,045



3.5

%


1,164



1,116



4.3

%

Omaha, NE


9.2

%


95.0

%


94.3

%


0.7

%


934



903



3.4

%


1,044



992



5.3

%

Rochester, MN


11.6

%


94.4

%


95.5

%


(1.1)

%


1,413



1,383



2.2

%


1,493



1,443



3.4

%

St. Cloud, MN


8.3

%


92.9

%


94.3

%


(1.4)

%


1,013



953



6.3

%


1,101



1,058



3.9

%

Other Mountain West


10.4

%


97.5

%


95.9

%


1.6

%


1,026



954



7.5

%


1,127



1,037



8.8

%

Same-Store Total


100.0

%


94.7

%


94.7

%




$

1,242



$

1,208



2.8

%


$

1,347



$

1,304



3.3

%

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)




Three Months Ended



9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End











Same-Store


10,676



10,676



11,265



10,567



10,567


Non-Same-Store


3,599



903



903



1,343



1,343


All Communities


14,275



11,579



12,168



11,910



11,910













Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)











Same-Store


$

1,279



$

1,233



$

1,200



$

1,177



$

1,178


Non-Same-Store


1,506



1,617



1,584



1,599



1,597


All Communities


$

1,293



$

1,263



$

1,229



$

1,225



$

1,210













Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)











Same-Store


$

1,392



$

1,333



$

1,302



$

1,282



$

1,271


Non-Same-Store


1,606



1,739



1,705



1,708



1,729


All Communities


$

1,397



$

1,365



$

1,332



$

1,330



$

1,307













Weighted Average Occupancy(4)











Same-Store


94.3

%


94.9

%


94.9

%


95.0

%


94.4

%

Non-Same-Store


95.1

%


94.2

%


91.8

%


92.3

%


93.9

%

All Communities


94.4

%


94.8

%


94.6

%


94.6

%


94.3

%












Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent











Same-Store


41.8

%


41.9

%


42.9

%


41.2

%


43.4

%

Non-Same-Store


39.9

%


32.9

%


34.9

%


35.3

%


39.7

%

All Communities


41.6

%


41.0

%


42.1

%


40.3

%


43.0

%












Capital Expenditures











Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store


$

255



$

159



$

131



$

326



$

293


___________________

(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021


9/30/2020



9/30/2021


9/30/2020

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes


10,676



10,676




10,676



10,676






















Building - Exterior


$

1,236



$

707




$

2,013



$

2,796


Building - Interior


128



154




431



370


Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing


145






476




Furniture & Equipment


13



19




76



237


Landscaping & Grounds


211



727







Turnover


989



1,071




2,371



2,553


Capital Expenditures - Same-Store


$

2,722



$

2,678




$

5,737



$

7,136


Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$

255



$

251




$

537



$

668












Value Add


$

7,209



$

4,118




$

14,384



$

10,267


Total Capital Spend - Same-Store


$

9,931



$

6,796




$

20,121



$

17,403


Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$

930



$

637




$

1,885



$

1,630












All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes


12,475



11,600




12,140



11,456












Capital Expenditures


$

2,827



$

2,761




$

5,939



$

7,755


Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home


$

227



$

238




$

489



$

677












Value Add


7,209



4,118




14,396



10,267


Acquisition Capital


336



730




1,297



1,265


Total Capital Spend


10,372



7,609




21,632



19,287


Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home


$

831



$

656




$

1,782



$

1,684












Value Add Capital Expenditures










Interior - Units










Same-Store


$

4,823



$

2,228




$

9,622



$

4,581


Non-Same-Store







8




Total Interior Units


$

4,823



$

2,228




$

9,630



$

4,581


Expected Year 1 Annual ROI


16.0

%


17.3

%



16.3

%


17.0

%











Common Areas and Exteriors










Same-Store


$

2,386



$

1,890




$

4,762



$

5,686


Non-Same-Store







4




Total Common Areas and Exteriors


$

2,386



$

1,890




$

4,766



$

5,686


Expected Year 1 Annual ROI


8.6

%


11.7

%



8.4

%


11.8

%











Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures










Same-Store


$

7,209



$

4,118




$

14,384



$

10,267


Non-Same-Store







12




Total Portfolio Value-Add


$

7,209



$

4,118




$

14,396



$

10,267


Expected Year 1 Annual ROI


13.6

%


14.7

%



13.7

%


14.1

%

CENTERSPACE

2021 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)


Centerspace revised its outlook for 2021 in the table below.


Nine Months Ended


2021 Previous Outlook Range


2021 Revised Outlook Range


September 30, 2021


Low


High


Low


High


YTD Actual


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount

Same-store growth










Revenue

$

122,555



2.0

%


3.5

%


3.5

%


4.0

%

Controllable expenses

$

31,182



3.0

%


5.0

%


3.8

%


4.3

%

Non-controllable expenses

$

18,850



5.5

%


7.5

%


6.3

%


6.8

%

Total Expenses

$

50,032



4.0

%


6.0

%


4.5

%


5.0

%

Same-store NOI

$

72,523



0.5

%


2.0

%


3.0

%


3.5

%











Components of NOI










Same-store NOI

$

72,523



$

95,100



$

96,300



$

97,300



$

97,800


Non-same-store NOI

$

10,017



$

11,800



$

12,000



$

17,200



$

17,800


Other Commercial NOI

$

1,542



$

1,800



$

1,900



$

2,100



$

2,200


Other Sold NOI

$

1,284



$

1,200



$

1,200



$

1,200



$

1,200


Total NOI

$

85,366



$

109,900



$

111,400



$

117,800



$

119,000












Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count

$



4,350



4,500



30



40


Interest expense

$

(21,622)



(28,700)



(28,500)



(29,100)



(28,900)


Preferred dividends

$

(4,821)



(6,430)



(6,430)



(6,430)



(6,430)












Recurring income and expenses










Interest and other income

$

(4,104)



2,580



2,580



(3,330)



(3,330)


General and administrative and property management

$

(18,037)



(23,500)



(23,000)



(25,100)



(24,800)


Casualty losses

$

(64)



(1,245)



(755)



(600)



(400)


Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

$

(265)



(280)



(280)



(320)



(330)


Non-controlling interest

$

(58)



(70)



(65)



(70)



(65)


Total recurring income and expenses

$

(22,528)



(22,515)



$

(21,520)



(29,420)



$

(28,925)


FFO

$

36,395



$

56,605



$

59,450



$

52,880



$

54,785












Non-core income and expenses










Casualty loss

$



$

280



$

120



$

280



$

120


Technology implementation costs

1,485



1,800



1,600



2,000



1,900


Interest rate swap termination and amortization

5,353







5,400



5,400


Other miscellaneous items

193







400



400


Total non-core income and expenses

$

7,031



$

2,080



$

1,720



$

8,080



$

7,820


Core FFO

$

43,426



$

58,685



$

61,170



$

60,960



$

62,605












EPS - Diluted

$

0.12



$

0.58



$

0.76



$

(0.36)



$

(0.24)


FFO per diluted share

$

2.44



$

3.64



$

3.83



$

3.40



$

3.52


Core FFO per diluted share

$

2.91



$

3.78



$

3.94



$

3.92



$

4.02


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

14,917



15,541



15,541



15,562



15,570












Additional Assumptions










Same-store capital expenditures (per home)

$

537



$

875



$

925



$

885



915


Value-add expenditures

$

14,396



$

15,000



$

20,000



$

22,000



$

23,000


Investments

$

400,000



$

400,000



$

400,000



$

401,000



$

401,000


Dispositions

$

60,000



$

60,000



$

60,000



$

62,300



$

62,300


Equity issuance proceeds

$

86,127



$

66,500



$

66,500



$

101,100



$

111,100


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Nine Months Ended


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2021


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

2,358



$

10,479



$

13,324



$

(4,180)



$

(2,270)


Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(1,013)



(1,456)



(1,456)



(6,518)



(6,518)


Depreciation and amortization

61,747



74,157



74,157



90,452



90,452


Less depreciation - non real estate

(265)



(280)



(280)



(320)



(330)


Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(72)



(95)



(95)



(70)



(65)


(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(26,840)



(26,840)



(26,840)



(27,124)



(27,124)


Dividends to preferred unitholders

480



640



640



640



640


FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

36,395



$

56,605



$

59,450



$

52,880



$

54,785












Adjustments to Core FFO:










Casualty loss write off



280



120



280



120


Technology implementation costs

1,485



1,800



1,600



2,000



1,900


Interest rate swap termination and amortization

5,353







5,400



5,400


Other miscellaneous items

193







400



400


Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

43,426



$

58,685



$

61,170



$

60,960



$

62,605












Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.12



$

0.58



$

0.76



$

(0.36)



$

(0.24)


FFO per share - diluted

$

2.44



$

3.64



$

3.83



$

3.40



$

3.52


Core FFO per share - diluted

$

2.91



$

3.78



$

3.94



$

3.92



$

4.02


Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Nine Months Ended


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2021


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Operating income

$

5,518



$

10,998



$

13,488



$

1,648



$

3,348


Adjustments:










General and administrative and property management expenses

18,037



23,500



23,000



25,100



24,800


Casualty loss

64



1,245



755



600



400


Depreciation and amortization

61,747



74,157



74,157



90,452



90,452


Net operating income

$

85,366



$

109,900



$

111,400



$

117,800



$

119,000


