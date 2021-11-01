IceCure Medical Announces New Independent Data Published in the Journal of Cancer Therapy Showing that Percutaneous Cryoablation Presents a Potential Substitute for Lumpectomy for Tumors <15mm using ProSense™

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the next generation minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced that a peer reviewed article titled, "VAB and MRI Following Percutaneous Ultra-Sound Guided Cryoablation for Primary Early-Stage Breast Cancer: A Pilot Study in Japan," was published in the Journal of Cancer Therapy by lead author Dr. Hisanori Kawamoto, MD, PhD. from the Department of Breast Surgery Breast and Imaging Center, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, Japan.

"We are excited to see the publication of this data from an independent study which further supports the use of our ProSense™ Cryoablation System to eliminate small malignant lesions in the breast instead of performing breast surgery under general anasthesia (i.e lumpectomy)," commented Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer of IceCure.

The independent study conducted at the St. Marianna University Breast & Imaging Center, Kawasaki City, Japan enrolled eight female patients, 53 - 72 years-old mean age 62 years, diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) tumors. Percutaneous ultrasound-guided cryoablation of the breast tumor was performed using IceCure's ProSense, under local anesthesia without the need of subsequent resection. The procedure lasted for 40 minutes on average. All patients received radiation and endocrine therapies (RT, ET). The patients were followed using vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB), mammography (MG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and Moiré Topography for cosmetic outcomes.

The article concludes that although conducted on a limited number of patients, the data shows feasibility of cryoablation for the elimination of small malignant lesions in the breast, along with promising safety prospects.

In addition, according to the article, percutaneous cryoablation of early-stage low-risk breast cancer tumors smaller than 15 mm presents a potential substitute for lumpectomy, offering encouraging short- to mid-term oncology results with good cosmesis outcomes. Patients would be able to benefit from local anesthesia in an outpatient setting and shorter recovery period.

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the conclusions of the article "VAB and MRI Following Percutaneous Ultra-Sound Guided Cryoablation for Primary Early-Stage Breast Cancer: A Pilot Study in Japan, and the benefits of using parcoteneus Cryoablation". Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Communication Contact:

IR Contact:

Chuck Padala

T: 646-627-8390 | M: 917-741-7792

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

View original content:

SOURCE IceCure Medical