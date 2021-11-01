Sinopec's Ultradeep Prospecting Well to Produce 400,000 Cubic Meters of Shale Gas Daily Tests confirm significant progress in deep shale gas exploration at a depth of over 4,000 meters

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has announced that the Dongye Deep 2 key shale gas prospecting well developed by Sinopec Exploration Company in Dongxi, Chongqing, with a buried depth of 4,300 meters, has been tested to produce 412,000 cubic meters of high-quality shale gas daily.

At a depth of more than 4,000 metres, the achievement marks significant progress in ultradeep shale gas exploration in China. It will increase Sinopec's shale gas production capacity in Southeast Sichuan by over 2 trillion cubic meters. The tested daily shale gas production of 412,000 cubic meters can provide fuel for 820,000 households based on a family of three's 0.5 cubic meter daily gas consumption.

Following the breakthrough of the Fuling shale gas field in 2012, Sinopec has been expanding its expertise in deep shale gas. In 2018, Sinopec discovered and commercialized the Weirong shale gas field at a depth of 3,800 meters.

The technical requirements of developing deep marine shale gas reservoirs at depths of over 4,000 meters are high due to challenges faced at ultra-high depths and complex crustal stress. In 2019, Sinopec achieved the breakthrough of fracturing technology for shale gas wells at depths of more than 4,000 meters, with the high-quality Dongye Deep 1 Well with a daily production of 310,000 cubic meters.

To develop the Dongye Deep 2 Well, Sinopec Exploration Company put together a deep shale gas research and innovation team to conduct technical analysis, including target evaluation and developing deep shale gas volumetric fracturing technology to achieve a high-quality shale gas drilling rate of 100 percent. To reduce costs, all of Sinopec's equipment, tools, and materials were manufactured in China.

Next, Sinopec plans to devote greater effort to increase oil and gas exploration by developing unconventional resources such as shale oil and gas while focusing on growing reserves and production of conventional petroleum.

The company thrives on providing replicable deep shale gas fracturing construction that can be promoted. By breaking through to new depths and expanding the achievements of deep shale gas exploration and development, Sinopec is committed to making further contributions to the rapidly increasing production of shale gas in China.

