FS Investments Hires Sandy Bolton as Chief Integration Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Investments, a leading alternative asset manager, today announced that Sandy Bolton has joined the firm as Chief Integration Officer and Managing Director. Ms. Bolton will report to Co-Presidents Enrico Gaglioti and Mike Kelly and her responsibilities will include leading the integration of acquisitions and sub-advisor relationships, as well as collaborating with the firm's product development and distribution teams on partnership opportunities, new product creation and fund launches. Ms. Bolton will also provide senior sponsorship of the firm's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

"Sandy's broad industry knowledge and experience working with asset managers to create and deliver products will be invaluable to FS Investments as we continue to expand our suite of solutions to better serve our clients and investors," said Michael Forman, Chairman and CEO of FS Investments. "In addition, I expect her strong relationships with industry groups and deep background in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives will enhance our industry reach and our culture as we continue to grow."

Ms. Bolton most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Managed Investments at Bank of America, where she oversaw the onboarding, ongoing oversight and delivery of the firm's investment product offerings across Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, as well as all other distribution channels, and served as Chair of the Traditional Investment Solutions Committee and Investment Solutions Group Diversity & Inclusion Council. Prior to joining Bank of America in 2015, she performed similar duties at BNY Mellon Pershing, TD Ameritrade and Morgan Stanley.

"I am excited to join a leading and entrepreneurial firm like FS Investments and to drive the adoption of alternative investments by a broader universe of advisors and investors," said Ms. Bolton. "I believe the time is right to deliver products that meet the changing needs of investors and help them look beyond the traditional 60/40 portfolio to accomplish their goals."

Ms. Bolton is frequently tapped as an expert by industry groups including NICSA, ICI, IMEA, SIFMA, FUSE Research and others. She received a B.S. in Business from The College of New Jersey, and a M.B.A. in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She is a Member of the Board of Directors of Expect Miracles Foundation.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

