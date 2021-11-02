REGENXBIO Announces RGX-314 Data Presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that data from the RGX-314 clinical trials will be presented in an oral presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, LA from November 12 to 15, 2021. RGX-314 is a potential one-time gene therapy in clinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 Annual Meeting presentation is as follows:

Title: Two Year Results from the Subretinal RGX-314 Gene Therapy Phase 1/2a Study for the Treatment of nAMD, and an Update on Suprachoroidal Trials

Presenter: Robert L. Avery, M.D., Founder of California Retina Consultants and Research Foundation

Session Title: RET10 - Section VIII: First-time Results of Clinical Trials

Date/Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, from 3:32 to 3:38 p.m. CT

Type: Oral presentation

About RGX-314

RGX-314 is being investigated as a potential one-time treatment for wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal conditions. RGX-314 consists of the NAV AAV8 vector, which encodes an antibody fragment designed to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). RGX-314 is believed to inhibit the VEGF pathway by which new, leaky blood vessels grow and contribute to the accumulation of fluid in the retina.

REGENXBIO is advancing research in two separate routes of administration of RGX-314 to the eye, through a standardized subretinal delivery procedure as well as delivery to the suprachoroidal space. REGENXBIO has licensed certain exclusive rights to the SCS Microinjector® from Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to deliver gene therapy treatments to the suprachoroidal space of the eye.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

SCS Microinjector® is a trademark of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. All other trademarks referenced herein are registered trademarks of REGENXBIO.

