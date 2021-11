MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended September 30, 2021, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter. These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust