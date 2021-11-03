Abound Raises $36.7 Million In Series B Financing Led By The D. E. Shaw group

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abound , the leading curated wholesale marketplace connecting small business owners and independent brands, today announced the completion of a $36.7 million Series B financing round led by global investment and technology development firm the D. E. Shaw group. This latest investment round, which includes additional support from PointState Capital, Left Lane Capital, RiverPark Ventures and All Iron Ventures, brings the company's total funding to $59.6 million.

Founded by Niklas de la Motte, Bill Shope, and Drew Sfugaras in 2019, Abound's marketplace is dedicated to discovering and supporting the most creative and innovative brands across the US and UK, as well as providing independent retailers with the support and products they need to compete with the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce behemoths.

The Series B follows a $22.9M Series A, led by Left Lane Capital earlier this year, and recognizes a year of explosive growth for the company, whose year-to-date GMV is up more than four times that of 2020. Abound's marketplace now offers over 400,000 available products, with thousands being added every week, as well as a network of over 40,000 active retailers spanning all 50 states and the United Kingdom.

"Demand for a modern wholesale platform is at an all-time high with skilled workers leaving large companies to bet on themselves as retail and product entrepreneurs," said Bill Shope, CEO and Co-Founder of Abound. "At Abound, everything we do is centered around supporting small businesses. That mission is what drives our strategy and the day-to-day activities of our team. This funding round is validation that some of the best investors in the world share our vision that small businesses will lead the transformation of wholesale."

While online penetration for independent wholesale is extremely low (0.25%), similar to the business-to-consumer online penetration of the 1990s, Shope expects that rate to increase dramatically over the next five years and is positioning Abound to be at the forefront as it does.

"As longtime investors in online marketplaces, we believe the wholesale commerce and trade show space, which is large and highly fragmented, will benefit from Abound's innovative online model," said Edwin Jager, Managing Director and Head of Fundamental Equities, for the D. E. Shaw group. "Abound empowers retailers to conveniently source and manage inventory from emerging and curated brands, while extending those brands' audience reach and accelerating their time to market. We're excited to support Abound's strategic direction through our investment and board seat."

The Abound team plans to use the funds raised to expand their team, particularly in engineering. This will allow the company to accelerate the development of advanced business management tools for its brands and to grow community-centered features. On the horizon for Abound is the addition of a new suite of tools to help brands manage their business both on and off of Abound's platform, the integration of live-selling capabilities to help brands engage with retailers in a way that is entertaining and delightful, and machine learning and data analytics initiatives to help retailers discover upcoming trends and products their customers will love.

To learn more about Abound, visit: www.helloabound.com .

About Abound: Abound is the leading wholesale marketplace serving brands and retailers in the US and UK. Offering over 400,000 products from thousands of brands, Abound offers retailers and brands a modern way to connect and build lasting business relationships. Abound is funded by the D.E. Shaw group, PointState Capital, Left Lane Capital, RiverPark Ventures, All Iron Ventures, and Red Antler. Abound is headquartered in New York City. Web: https://helloabound.com , Instagram: @helloabound, Facebook: www.facebook.com/helloabound , Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/helloabound/ .

About the D. E. Shaw group: The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $60 billion in investment capital as of September 1, 2021, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of its staff. The firm has a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.

About Left Lane Capital: Left Lane is a New York-based leading global growth equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology companies. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs creating category-defining businesses that are fundamental to the human condition and spirit. Current investments include: Choco, GoStudent, Masterworks, M1 Finance, Tovala, FightCamp, Wayflyer, Tapcart, and more. For more information, please visit www.leftlanecap.com .

