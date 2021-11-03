HERBALIFE NUTRITION DEBUTS PLANT-BASED PROTEIN INSTANT SOUP IN THE UNITED STATES AND PUERTO RICO.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition launches into the soup category in the U.S. and P.R. with Instant Soup, a tasty, protein-packed snack. The soup mix is formulated with 15 grams of plant-based protein to help satisfy hunger and provide long-lasting energy, as well as 3 grams of fiber. Instant Soup offers a new way for consumers to enjoy nutritious foods throughout the day.

According to research firm Technavio, the global instant soup market will grow $3.45 billion during 2021-2025. The growth results from consumers seeking convenient ways to add nutrients to their diet and satisfy hunger. The desire for instant soups accelerated during the pandemic as consumers worldwide sought comfort in hot and healthy snacks.

"As the global demand for healthy, protein-rich foods continues to accelerate, we are focused on science-based innovation to offer people delicious and convenient ways to snack throughout the day," said Ibi Montesino, managing director and senior vice president, Herbalife Nutrition for the North America region.

Ready in minutes, Instant Soup provides the comforting and savory flavors of chicken and vegetables. The creamy protein soup helps stave off hunger and is easily made by adding hot water.

Key Benefits:

15g of plant-based protein (soy and pea)

3g of fiber

130 calories

0g of saturated fat

Not made with dairy

Convenient to prepare – simply add hot water

"For over 40 years, we have proudly been a nutritional leader of protein-rich products that are formulated to help people lead active and healthy lives," said Susan Bowerman, senior director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, Herbalife Nutrition. "As we continue to grow, so does demand from consumers worldwide who want to enjoy our nutritious foods throughout the day – from our shakes and coffees to protein bars and now, savory soup."

For tasty recipes using this product, visit https://www.herbalife.com/recipes.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

