AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Brand Announces Starting Prices for the All-new 2022 Grand Cherokee Lineup

Starting prices now available for the all-new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee lineup, which includes Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit models

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the fifth generation of the most awarded SUV ever, starts at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $37,390 (all prices exclude $1,795 destination)

Laredo model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $37,390 and features a host of new standard safety features, including adaptive cruise control and active lane management, all-new LED exterior lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an impressive 10.25-inch frameless digital driver cluster with customizable menu options and the new five-times-faster Uconnect 5, the most advanced Uconnect system ever

Laredo 4x4 model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $39,390 and features the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system, which comes with a single-speed active transfer case that uses input from multiple sensors to preemptively adjust torque distribution and optimize traction. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100% of available torque is instantly routed to the axle with the most traction

Limited model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $43,710 and adds premium features, including Capri leather seats, heated steering wheel, standard heated seats in the first and second rows, remote start and a new power liftgate with adjustable height

Trailhawk model, exclusively 4x4, has a starting U.S. MSRP of $51,275 and features low-range Selec-Speed Control, Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system featuring an active electronic 2-speed transfer case with low range and a rear electronic limited-slip differential, Quadra-Lift air suspension, skid plates, red tow hooks, class-exclusive sway bar disconnect and unique front and rear fascias, resulting in best-in-class approach angle (36 degrees), departure angle (30 degrees), ground clearance (11.3 inches) and water fording capability (24 inches)

Overland model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $53,305 , with 4x4 models adding the Jeep Quadra-Trac II system. Features include a unique Overland appearance, Nappa leather seats and door panels, An-Teak interior trim, standard ventilated front seats, Uconnect 5 with premium navigation, new ambient LED lighting with a five-color selection, new length-adjustable front-row cushions, hands-free foot-activated power liftgate and dual-pane sunroof; available Trail Rated Off-Road Group on 4x4 Overland model adds high-strength steel skid plates, electronic limited slip differential rear axle, 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires

Summit model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $57,365 and is the peak of capability and luxury with standard premium amenities and features, including quilted Nappa leather seats, Absolute Oak wood and leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, 16-way adjustable front-row seats with memory, lumbar and seat back massage, unique Summit-specific LED fog lamps and additional safety features, such as Active Driving Assist, drowsy driver detection and a 360-degree surround view camera

Summit Reserve, exclusively 4x4 and with a starting U.S. MSRP of $63,365 , sets the benchmark for luxury with its hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather, open-pore Waxed Walnut wood, ventilated second-row seats, 21-inch wheels and standard premium amenities, including a premium 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio sound system

Jeep Grand Cherokee is equipped with more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including ample standard equipment along with available driver-assist systems and 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras

Next-generation technologies include Uconnect 5 with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, windshield Head-up Display (HUD), digital rearview mirror, frameless digital cluster and premium 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio sound system

Jeep Wave customer service program comes standard with all new Grand Cherokee models and includes premium benefits, such as worry-free maintenance, same-day vehicle rentals, 24/7 roadside assistance and dedicated owner support

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever with more than 700 global honors and industry accolades that span across four groundbreaking generations of the vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack Plant , with vehicles scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021

Pricing for the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe electrified version, scheduled to go on sale in early 2022, will be announced at a later date

Jeep® Grand Cherokee, now in its fifth generation, remains the leader in the full-size SUV segment, offering an all-new architecture, all-new interior, three Jeep 4x4 systems, the most advanced, high-tech safety and security features in its class and segment-leading advanced technologies. The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee ushers in an unmatched combination of even more legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, plus premium styling and craftsmanship all at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $37,390.

"Since its introduction as a 1993 model, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has set the standard for what is expected of a premium full-size SUV, establishing benchmarks for capability, technology and authenticity," said Jim Morrison, Vice President - Jeep Brand North America. "The fifth-generation two-row Grand Cherokee joins the recently introduced three-row Grand Cherokee L, based on an all-new architecture that continues to build on legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, delivering premium on-road manners and providing the most safety and advanced technology features in its class."

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee has a starting U.S. MSRP of $37,390 for rear-wheel-drive vehicles and $39,390 for 4x4 models. The lineup consists of five models – Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit – as well as two packages: Altitude (Laredo) and Summit Reserve (Summit).

2022 Model/Package Starting U.S. MSRP Grand Cherokee Laredo $37,390 (4x2 V-6) $39,390 (4x4 V-6) Grand Cherokee Altitude $41,945 (4x2 V-6) $43,945 (4x4 V-6) Grand Cherokee Limited $43,710 (4x2 V-6) $45,710 (4x4 V-6) Grand Cherokee Trailhawk $51,275 (4x4 V-6) $54,570 (4x4 V-8) Grand Cherokee Overland $53,305 (4x2 V-6) $55,305 (4x4 V-6) $58,600 (4x4 V-8) Grand Cherokee Summit $57,365 (4x2 V-6) $59,365 (4x4 V-6) $62,660 (4x4 V-8) Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve $63,365 (4x4 V-6) $66,660 (4x4 V-8)

*All prices exclude $1,795 destination charge

Built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack Plant, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is scheduled to start arriving in Jeep dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Legendary Jeep 4x4 capability

The Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers unrivaled capability along with composed on-road driving dynamics. That legendary off-road capability begins courtesy of three 4x4 systems – Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with rear electronic limited slip-differential (eLSD). All three systems are equipped with an active transfer case to improve traction by moving torque to work with the wheel with the most grip.

The class-exclusive Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension, now with electronic semi-active damping, delivers up to a class-leading 11.3 inches (28.7 cm) of ground clearance and 24 inches (61 cm) of water fording. The system automatically adjusts the shock tuning to changing road conditions for enhanced comfort, stability and control, or may be controlled manually with console controls, and features five height settings for optimum ride performance.

The class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system lets customers choose the on- or off-road setting for optimum 4x4 performance. This feature electronically coordinates 4x4 torque split, braking and handling, steering and suspension systems, throttle control, transmission shift, transfer case, traction control, stability control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and steering feel.

The Selec-Terrain system offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

New for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 is front-axle disconnect. If the vehicle senses that road conditions do not require four-wheel drive, the front-axle disconnect automatically places the Grand Cherokee in rear-wheel drive, reducing drag on the driveline and improving fuel economy. Four-wheel drive automatically re-engages when the vehicle senses it is needed.

Also new for 2022, and exclusive to the Trailhawk model, is the class-exclusive sway-bar disconnect that allows for improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain.

Grand Cherokee boasts class-leading 7,200-lbs (3265 kg) max towing with the available 5.7-liter V-8 engine.

Advanced, high-tech safety and security features

The state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee ushers in an array of more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including innovative applications of technologies that refine the connection between driver, vehicle and the road.

Standard safety features across the lineup include:

Full-Speed Collision Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

Rear Cross Path detection

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Active Lane Management

LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

Advanced Brake Assist

Blind-spot Monitoring

ParkView rear back-up camera

ParkSense rear park assist sensors with stop

Switch-activated electric park brake

Tire-pressure monitoring

Additional available safety features include:

New Night Vision Camera with pedestrian and animal detection

New Intersection Collision Assist

New Drowsy Driver Detection system

Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and new Traffic Sign Recognition

New 360-degree surround view camera system with front and rear washers

New Active Driving Assist (L2) hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving is also available.

Most technologically advanced Grand Cherokee ever

The new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee has the most available technology features in its history. The suite of features available includes:

Uconnect 5 – the most advanced Uconnect system ever offers up to three 10.1-inch (25.6 cm) and two 10.25-inch (26 cm) digital displays in the cabin and an intuitive user experience

A segment-exclusive front passenger screen offers co-pilot assistance with navigation, camera viewing and visual entertainment

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

New digital rearview mirror

New full-color, 10-inch (25.4 cm) windshield Head-up Display (HUD)

New wireless charging pad in front center console

Greater connectivity with two Bluetooth-enabled phones paired simultaneously

Enhanced Amazon Alexa virtual assistant functionality

All-new Uconnect mobile app

SiriusXM 360L platform with personalized stations powered by Pandora

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speech and live traffic updates

Maps over-the-air updates

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight devices

Fire TV is available for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, allowing passengers to stream videos, play games, listen to music, get information and watch downloaded content – all while on the road:

Connect Fire TV through in-vehicle 4G Wi-Fi hotspot or mobile device hotspot

Watch downloaded Prime Video content without connectivity while on the road with 16 GB of included built-in storage for each rear display (9 GB of user available storage per rear display)

Watch content individually on each rear display or mirror across both displays to watch together

Fire TV connects to Uconnect 5 so rear seat passengers can adjust individual climate settings and see destination ETA

Front seat controls: Monitor content or apps used in the rear seats, select favorites to quickly start a movie on the rear displays, or you can pause or stop the content for family chats

Includes two Voice Remotes with Alexa. Just press and ask Alexa to easily find, launch and control content. Check sports scores, play music or see your live camera feeds (compatible smart home device required and sold separately)

A new, state-of-the-art McIntosh audio system is available and features 19 custom-designed speakers (including a 10-inch / 25.4-cm subwoofer), 950 watts of power and a 17-channel amplifier. The Jeep brand is currently the only automotive manufacturer in the world to carry a McIntosh sound system.

With an unsurpassed blend of refined sophistication, dynamic performance, cutting-edge technologies and unsurpassed levels of elegance, the new Grand Cherokee carries an attractive presence and capability that is uncommon in its class, unquestionably Jeep brand and unmistakably world class.

2022 Grand Cherokee Laredo

The Grand Cherokee Laredo boasts an all-new design and comes loaded with standard features at a starting U.S. MSRP of $37,390 for rear-wheel drive and $39,390 for 4x4 models.

The Laredo model features a new, exquisitely crafted and spacious interior that highlights premium materials and next-generation technologies, including standard 10-inch display screens across the instrument panel. Upon entry, drivers are greeted with a new, 10.25-inch frameless digital cluster with nearly two dozen menus for driver personalization.

Laredo also features the new five-times-faster Uconnect 5 system with a 10.1-inch digital display and an 8.4-inch high-definition touchscreen. The system offers a customizable, one-touch home screen, five user profiles and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To enhance connectivity, the Grand Cherokee offers USB Type A and new Type C ports for both rows. Type C ports allow devices to charge up to four times faster.

Laredo comes equipped with ample standard safety and security features, including Full-speed Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection, Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, lane departure warning, advanced brake assist, Blind-spot Monitoring, rear park assist sensors and more. Additional standard safety features include passive entry, automatic headlamps, daytime running LED reflector headlamps and LED taillamps.

The Laredo model is powered by the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with 290 horsepower and 257 lb.-ft. of torque paired with the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission. It also features standard 17-inch aluminum wheels, heated fold-away mirrors with heating element and blind spot indicator, roof rails, cloth seats with power eight-way driver and manual front-passenger with driver lumbar adjuster, automatic dual-zone automatic temperature controls, all-new leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with audio control and paddle shifters, and integrated voice command with Bluetooth.

All Jeep Grand Cherokee models come standard with the Jeep Wave® premium owner loyalty program. Complimentary membership benefits include three free oil changes and tire rotations during the first 36 months of ownership, no-charge same-day vehicle rental for routine maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance and other support services.

The Laredo model's available Altitude Package has a starting U.S. MSRP of $41,945 and adds distinct Black Gloss appearance details, including 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black exterior accents and badging, roof rails and a unique seven-slot grille. Other functional features include remote start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad, adjustable height liftgate, rain-sensing wipers and 115-volt power outlet.

2022 Grand Cherokee Limited

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited model builds on the many standard features of the Laredo model and starts at a U.S. MSRP of $43,710 for the rear-wheel-drive Pentastar V-6 gas-powered model. Starting U.S. MSRP for a 4x4 Limited model with the Pentastar V-6 is $45,710.

The Limited model builds on Laredo's upscale design and modern amenities, while taking capability and comfort to the next level. Limited 4x4 models come standard with the class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

The Limited model's sophisticated interior features standard Capri leather seats and several premium convenience features, including power eight-way driver seat with memory and power four-way driver/front-passenger lumbar adjuster with memory and heated steering wheel.

Heated seats in the first and second rows with three-level configurable controls for personalized passenger comfort are standard on Limited, Overland and Summit models. The Limited model also features a six-speaker sound system with active noise cancellation and single-color ambient interior lighting for the instrument panel and front and rear doors.

Standard exterior features include automatic high-beam headlamps, new premium LED fog lamps, power Gloss Black mirrors with a heating element, blind-spot indicator, memory and supplemental turn signals.

Other standard convenient features include remote start, universal garage door opener and a new adjustable height power liftgate.

2022 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk model adds to the many standard features of the Limited model and starts at a U.S. MSRP of $51,275 for the 4x4 Pentastar V-6 gas-powered model. Starting U.S. MSRP for a 4x4 Trailhawk model with the available 5.7-liter V-8 is $54,570.

The most off-road capable of the Grand Cherokee lineup, the Trailhawk model comes standard with low-range Selec-Speed Control (autonomous off-road driving assist) with sand and snow recovery; Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system featuring an active electronic 2-speed transfer case with low range, 44:1 crawl ratio and rear eLSD that can send 100% of torque to one rear wheel for maximum 4x4 performance; Selec-Terrain System with five settings: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand; Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping delivering 4.7 inches of travel, 11.3 inches of ground clearance, 24 inches of water fording capability and a break-over angle of 24 degrees; skid plates; red tow hooks (with 10,000-lb capacity); Jeep Off-road Pages and class-exclusive sway bar disconnect, which allows for improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain.

Standard exterior features include unique 18-inch aluminum wheels with 265/60R18 Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires, unique front and rear fascias delivering best-in-class approach (36 degrees) and departure (30 degrees) angles, anti-glare Trailhawk hood decal, a black-painted roof with black-accent roof-rack rails with 150-lb capacity, Trailer-Tow package with Class IV receiver hitch, automatic power-folding heated exterior mirrors with memory, power liftgate and 360-degree surround view camera system with washer and integrated off-road camera.

The Trailhawk model's rugged and athletic interior features standard Capri leather/suede seats, eight-way power adjustable front passenger seat, heated seats for first and second rows, Uconnect 5 navigation with 8.4-inch display, 506-watt 9-speaker Alpine audio system, cargo tie-down loops, dual-zone auto temperature control, heated steering wheel and all-weather floor mats.

2022 Grand Cherokee Overland

Built for both on- and off-road adventures, the Grand Cherokee Overland model has a starting U.S. MSRP of $53,305 for the rear-wheel-drive Pentastar V-6 model. Starting U.S. MSRP for a 4x4 Overland model with Quadra-Lift air suspension and the Pentastar V-6 is $55,305. When equipped with the optional V-8 engine that delivers 357 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque and a class-leading towing capacity of up to 7,200 pounds, the starting U.S. MSRP is $58,600.

The Overland 4x4 model adds Jeep's Quadra-Trac II system, which adjusts torque distribution and will continue to reactively make corrections if tire slip occurs. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100% of available torque is instantly routed to the axle with the most traction.

Premium interior comfort and convenient amenities are prominent with Overland models. Enhancements include Nappa leather seats and door panels, An-Teak interior trim, ventilated front seats, leather-stitched instrument panel, upgraded Uconnect 5 system with navigation and premium Alpine audio system with nine speakers, subwoofer and 506-watt amplifier. Also standard is new ambient lighting with a five-color selection that casts an inviting glow along the entire instrument panel, as well as the front and rear doors for a personalized sensory experience.

Standard exterior upgrades for Overland include 20-inch aluminum wheels with Black Noise pockets, a new, unique Overland appearance, chrome front tow hooks, Gloss Black roof rack with Bright Stainless insert, rain-sensing windshield wipers, trailer towing, approach-lit door handles, rearview mirror puddle lighting, power-folding multifunctional Gloss Black mirrors with Bright Chrome insert, auto-tilt down in reverse, auto-dimming glass on driver's side and courtesy lighting, windshield wiper deicer and passive entry. A Gloss Black roof is available for the first time on Overland models.

Length-adjustable cushions for the front row are introduced on Overland models. Overland also features a new electronic remote release in the rear cargo area to quickly and effortlessly fold the second row flat.

Other unique features standard on Overland include a hands-free, foot-activated adjustable power liftgate and CommandView dual-pane sunroof with a power sunshade.

When equipped with the available Off-Road Group, the Trail Rated Overland 4x4 model adds the Quadra-Drive II system, high-strength steel skid plates, electronic limited slip differential rear axle, 18-inch aluminum wheels and rugged, all-season performance tires. The Selec-Terrain system and Hill-descent Control, which works both in forward and reverse, are standard on Overland.

2022 Grand Cherokee Summit

For customers seeking the peak of capability and luxury in an SUV, with premium materials and class-exclusive features, the state-of-the-art Grand Cherokee Summit starts at a U.S. MSRP of $57,365 for rear-wheel drive and $59,365 for 4x4 models. Grand Cherokee offers a new premium package, Summit Reserve, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $63,365.

The Summit is packed with premium appointments, such as Nappa leather seats with quilted seat bolsters and perforated seat inserts, Absolute Oak wood and leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel and Berber floor mats. First-row seats with new power 16-way adjustable position with memory and lumbar are standard on Summit. Also new and offered for the first time on Grand Cherokee is front-row seat massage that includes five customizable profiles with three levels of pressure intensity.

Passenger comfort is elevated in Summit models with new four-zone automatic temperature control, which has the capability to select different fan levels and modes for individual passengers in the first and second rows. The system also offers four different temperature settings. Additional interior touches unique to the Summit model include a new, second-row floor console with two illuminated cup holders and two-tier armrest with additional storage for mobile devices.

Exterior touches include 20-inch polished cast-aluminum wheels in Mid-Gloss Clear, unique Summit-specific LED fog lamps, power-folding multifunction Gloss Black mirrors with a Platinum insert and new 360-degree camera, illuminated door sills and roof rack with Fine Silver rails and Gloss Black insert.

Additional standard safety features on Summit models include:

Active Driving Assist

Drowsy Driver Detection

Intersection Collision Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

360-degree Surround View Camera with front and rear lens washers

Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist

The new Summit Reserve Package sets the benchmark for luxury in the full-size SUV segment. Premium quilted Palermo leather, ventilated front and second-row seats, memory and massage front seats and choice of a new Tupelo interior color add distinguishable details to the model. Also unique to the Summit Reserve Package is genuine open-pore Waxed Walnut wood and premium, wrapped, suede-like fabric on the A-pillars and headliner. For the first time on Grand Cherokee, 21-inch wheels come standard with the Summit Reserve Package. Also standard is superior audio delivered through the 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio sound system.

Jeep Wave customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims on the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep 4x4 owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis