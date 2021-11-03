UN Women USA Announces Strides Against Violence Campaign

- Virtual Women's Empowerment (WE) Walk: Strides Against Violence Kicks Off Among UN Women USA Chapters in Seven U.S. Cities on October 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UN Women USA announced today its first national campaign to raise awareness and advance global programs aimed to end violence against women and girls in all forms. One in three women worldwide will experience physical or sexual violence, and the global pandemic has negatively impacted the safety and security of women in many countries.

The Women's Empowerment (WE) Walk: Strides Against Violence campaign is being launched among the seven UN Women USA chapters in New York , Los Angeles , Miami , San Francisco , Durham , Chicago , and Sarasota , as well as the Washington, DC headquarters. Each chapter will engage local organizations to raise awareness, form WE Walk fundraising teams, host events, and promote women's stories and advocacy on social media (#stridesagainstviolence! #walk4women). The public is invited to follow and participate in all events.

"Gender-based violence does not discriminate by race, ethnicity, marital status, religion, age or socio-economic status," said Elizabeth Thompson-Locke, President of UN Women USA. "In our first grassroots, nationwide campaign, we aim to shed light on the root causes of gender-based violence, reduce any stigma against speaking out, and encourage more men and women to become advocates."

UN Women and other partners recently released a global report with updated data, stating "violence against women remains devastatingly pervasive." UN Women currently oversees a number of successful programs and strategies around the world, and all WE Walk fundraising proceeds go directly to support the work of UN Women, including programs that prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.

The Strides Against Violence campaign will culminate with a virtual recognition event on December 10, which is International Human Rights Day. Registration is now open to the public at WE Walk: Strides Against Violence . For more information about partnerships or sponsorships, contact Susan Cutri at director@unwomenusa.org . For all other information, contact:

Media Contact:

Zeba Rashid / E Scott Osborne (she/her) WE Walk Chair scott@unwomenusa.org

941-400-8174

#stridesagainstviolence! #walk4women unwomenusa.org/walk

About UN Women USA

UN Women USA is an independent non-profit, 501c3 organization that supports the mission of UN Women through advocacy, fundraising, education, and collaboration. Our work aims to improve the lives of women in 90 countries by advancing women's rights and achieving gender equality. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., UN Women USA has chapters in Chicago, Durham, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Sarasota, and San Francisco. unwomenusa.org

SOURCE U.S. National Committee for UN Women