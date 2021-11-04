Denver Trial Lawyers ® Ranks in "Best Law Firms" of 2022

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 The award-winning law firm of Denver Trial Lawyers ® has been met with acclaim again, this time in the 2022 edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®. The firm earned scores high enough to place in Metropolitan Tier 1, the highest of three tiers, for the following practice areas in Colorado:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Founded in 1981, Best Lawyers garnered national attention for its highly selective attorney ranking guide, The Best Lawyers in America©. Then, in 2009, it partnered with U.S. News in a joint effort to develop a ranking guide of law firms using its patented "purely peer review" process.

Selection to "Best Law Firms" is a highly coveted distinction for a few reasons. First, each ranked firm must have at least one attorney listed in that year's The Best Lawyers in America, which lists no more than 6% of attorneys. Second, a law firm must successfully make a case for itself as to why it should be ranked in "Best Law Firms," detailing past case results, qualifications, etc. Finally, the respect of a firm's peers and clients is integral to a "Best Law Firms" listing.

Denver Trial Lawyers ® is honored to have been listed in the 12th edition of "Best Law Firms." To date, the firm has represented thousands of clients in cases of personal injury, medical negligence, and sexual abuse. Backed by this extensive experience, its acclaimed attorney team will stop at nothing to win justice for its clients — it has even been known to influence legislation and change laws along the way.

