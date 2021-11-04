Elevation Awarded U.S. Department of Energy Project to Cut Carbon Emissions Through Intelligent Energy Solutions Project Brings Together Group of Energy and Residential Experts to Accelerate Renewable Energy Adoption and Grid Resilience

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation , a fully integrated residential energy solutions company, was selected as part of a U.S. Department of Energy project, in partnership with several of the nation's leading utility and research companies to receive $6.65M to fund the deployment of distributed energy resources in 1,000 new and existing homes. This award is part of the $65M Connected Communities funding opportunity that seeks to expand DOE's network of grid-interactive efficient building communities nationwide to optimize their energy consumption and substantially decrease carbon emissions and energy costs.

As part of this project, Elevation will partner with the nation's leading utility, research, and residential teams to deploy a comprehensive mix of energy resources. Partners include: Duke Energy, Meritage Homes, Energy Hub, IBACOS, Tierra Resource Consultants, Energy and Environmental Economics (E3) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Known as the Advanced Clean Communities Collaborative (AC3), the team will deploy an integrated monitoring and control platform to optimize the energy use of distributed energy resource (DER) technologies to 1,000 single-family and multifamily homes. The DER technologies will provide 3.8MWs of aggregated flexible load within a single operating platform to serve the needs of Duke Energy's North Carolina service area.

The primary goal for this DER technology deployment is to gather data on aggregated grid impacts and prove a model for delivering flexible distributed energy at scale, which reduces the amount of energy these homes require during periods of peak demand and reduces carbon emissions.

"Elevation is on a mission to change residential energy by not only deploying clean energy solutions but also deploying technologies that help utilities ensure resource adequacy and grid resiliency while transitioning to a zero-carbon future," said Greg Fasullo, CEO of Elevation. "We are honored to be selected and to partner with this great group of leaders and look forward to deploying our grid resiliency solutions at scale in this pilot."

For more information on the Connected Communities projects, visit https://www.energy.gov/articles/doe-invests-61-million-smart-buildings-accelerate-renewable-energy-adoption-and-grid .

About Elevation

Elevation is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company providing solar, energy efficiency, and smart energy management technology. As a 2019, 2020, and 2021 Contractor of the Year recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy, Elevation is a proven leader in clean energy technology, and sets the industry standard in its deployment of this technology to homeowners, institutional operators of single-family rental properties, and utility providers. poweredbyelevation.com

