Redefine remote diagnostic service

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2, 2021, AAPEX Show was held as scheduled at Sands Expo & Convention Center, which is the world's largest professional automotive after-sales exhibition and the largest automotive manufacturing trade fair in the United States.

THINKCAR totally displayed more than 10 kinds of advanced vehicle diagnostic products at this exhibition. All of these products can provide comprehensive automotive solutions such as intelligent diagnosis, online programming, TPMS, ADAS, heavy truck and so on. THINKCAR attracted visits from channel dealers around the world on the first day of launch and gained a lot of attention at the exhibition site.

THINKCAR EXHIBITION AT AAPEX SHOW

THINKTOOL X10, a new generation of high-end video remote programming diagnostic tool, was displayed ceremoniously at the exhibition. It integrates the latest car diagnostic technology of THINKCAR technology, and combines the local diagnosis, remote control diagnosis and remote audio and video diagnosis, completely changing the traditional diagnosis mode. What's more, not only its data stream recording and playback, and action testing can reach the level of the original factory; but also achieves the point that let the automobile maintenance diagnosis gets rid of the bondage of distance.

In the increasingly complex and sophisticated automotive maintenance field, it's inevitable that experienced maintenance technicians would encounter thorny diagnostic problems. THINKTOOL X10 can be used to solve the car maintenance problem through real-time voice and video communication with maintenance experts or service vendors online! This new type of maintenance mode is not only beneficial to the expansion of maintenance and diagnosis technology from local cities to the whole country, but breaks through the restrictions of personnel and venues, and realizing the global sharing of technology, equipment, and knowledge. THINKTOOL X10 is not only a professional diagnostic tool, but also a remote service platform. It combines automotive electronics and maintenance diagnosis through high-end auto diagnosis technology and equipment to solve the pain of the majority of auto repair shops for more professional maintenance needs. What's more, it uses the mobile Internet technology to remotely and real-time solving all kinds of complex auto repair problems, and provides the most convenient application products and service platform for terminal service stores and maintenance technicians.

Taking users' needs as the highest mission, THINKCAR strives to become the world's leading supplier of automotive smart tools and leads automotive inspection technology.

Realtime Remote Diagnostic Ecology Products of Thinkcar

