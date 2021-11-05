Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, pioneer of the pet containment industry, is growing their service area in Ohio. Invisible Fence of Columbus East and Invisible Fence of Dayton and Columbus West will be merging into one dealership and operating under the name Invisible Fence of Columbus. This is the company's third acquisition in Ohio, previously they expanded their direct service area into Canton and Cleveland.

Invisible Fence of Columbus will be based in Westerville, OH and act as a full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services. With each dealership's respective territories, Invisible Fence of Greater Columbus will serve over 49,000 satisfied customers.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions that will help customers enjoy their pets even more – all while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect." said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Columbus East and Invisible Fence of Dayton and Columbus West is the company's 15th acquisition of the year. Radio Systems Corporation just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Philadelphia and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"Our mission is to help pet owners enjoy their pets more and worry about them less. We're confident that these dealers will help us continue to provide a premium experience to our customers and their beloved pets." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the exclusive Boundary Plus® System, the most premier dog fence on the market, including professional installation and Perfect Start™ Plus Training. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

With these two acquisitions, Invisible Fence will continue to support and be involved in the local community. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence will continue to contribute to local pet welfare.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Columbus on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned brand predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 33,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

