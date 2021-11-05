New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of Upsized $225 Million Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company"), announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 22,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol "NPABU" beginning November 5, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols "NPAB" and "NPABW," respectively.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as the sole book running manager and sole underwriter for the offering. The Company has granted Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,375,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019; Telephone: (800) 503-4611; E-mail: prospectus.CPDG@db.com

The registration statements relating to the securities became effective on November 4, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the closing of the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

The Company is a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected any business combination target and it has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with respect to identifying any business combination target.

