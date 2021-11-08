Acer Reports October Consolidated Revenues of NT$28.01 Billion, Marking the Highest for October in Seven Years and Up 9.8% Year-on-year

Acer Reports October Consolidated Revenues of NT$28.01 Billion, Marking the Highest for October in Seven Years and Up 9.8% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for October at NT$28.01 billion, marking the highest in seven years for the same period and up 9.8% year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues for year-to-October reached NT$260.48 billion, up 18.4% YoY.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

Business highlights for October include:

YoY revenue for the gaming line [1] grew by 20.2%

YoY revenue for desktop PCs grew by 54.5%

YoY revenue for notebook PCs grew by 4.8%

YoY revenue for monitors grew by 4.7%

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues to show good momentum, and the six listed subsidiary companies have all reported their October business results.

Other highlights for October include:

YoY revenue for Highpoint Service Network grew by 48.5%

YoY revenue for Altos Computing grew by 155.8%

YoY revenue for MPS Energy grew by 611.9%

The non-PC related businesses have summed up to 17.1% share of the total Acer group revenues in October.

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.



© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer