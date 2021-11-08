Brightway Insurance recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh time in the company's 13-year history, Brightway Insurance has earned the title as one of the Best Places to Work in Northeast Florida. The Jacksonville Business Journal presented the award Nov. 1, ranking Brightway No. 6 among the extra large companies (250+ employees) on Florida's First Coast. The Best Places to Work program recognizes companies with excellent morale, engagement and retention. Awards are based on employee responses to an online survey.

Brightway is growing and hiring for many open roles. Visit Brightway.com to learn about career opportunities.

Founded by brothers, David and Michael Miller, in Jacksonville, Brightway has grown into one of the largest Personal Lines insurance agencies in the country. In 2008, 35 employees worked at Brightway's Home Office. Today, the company's team of nearly 500 people support more than 300 franchise locations in 28 states.

"My brother, David, and I started Brightway in 2008, and we work hard to maintain a family like culture where everyone works to help everyone else throughout the company with a commitment to our Win, Win, Win operating mandate," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Employees and our business partners understand that everything we do must lead to winning outcomes for our customers, our franchisees and our employees, and we wouldn't be where we are today without this alignment and their commitment. We're thrilled to be honored by the Jacksonville Business Journal and owe a great amount of gratitude to our people who work hard to make Brightway an industry leader."

As the company's national footprint grows, so does its need for talent. Brightway is actively recruiting for many open roles at its Home Office. Professionals seeking career opportunities with Brightway can find a list of open roles at Brightway.com/careers.

Employees enjoy competitive salary, paid time off and benefits, including Medical, Dental, Life and Disability insurance and a 401(k) plan with market-leading 4% match with no vesting period. In the first year, employees get 14 paid days off, along with seven paid holidays. Employees are eligible for bonuses and a tuition assistance program that can help pay for tuition regardless of the type of coursework the employee pursues.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $865 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 1,200 people in 329 offices across 28 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

