Crowe elects 45 partners and principals

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has elected the following 45 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2022.
"I'm very pleased to congratulate our new partner class on reaching this significant career achievement," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "Each day we talk about shaping a better tomorrow for our people, clients, communities and firm. This new partner class positions us to continue that legacy."
Advisory
- Ryan Silvino
- Brent Warren
Audit and assurance
- McCrae Bennett
- Mike Berti
- Brian Brueggeman
- Lisa Carley
- Ryan Deming
- Andrey Dragun
- Natalia Hailen
- Scott Hicks
- Clark Hornstra
- Brian Jackson
- Brent Kirkpatrick
- Patrice Muller
- Jason Naber
- Mark Parkhurst
- Matthew Rosenblatt
- James Statler
Consulting
- Alejandro Alvarez
- Megan Beasley
- Joshua Brown
- Eric Busch
- Joe Durham
- Brad Gilliat
- Brian Hochberg
- Andrew Holloway
- Eric Jolly
- Steve Krase
- Simon Little
- Alicia McKnight
- Ryan Michalik
- Shameka Smith
- Michael Unger
Tax
- Brian Carey
- Mallory Fairless
- Ignacio Guevara
- Heather Hoezee
- Ankit Joshi
- Trudie Kanter
- Cody Lewis
- Katie Mishler
- Matt Paparella
- Victor Sturgis
- Dan Swartz
- Lara Thompson
