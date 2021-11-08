Khiron Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN)(OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual and in-person conferences in November 2021:

CANNABIS EUROPA

Banking Hall, London

November 10-11, 2021

Franziska Katterbach, Europe President attending 1x1 Meetings

Q4 VIRTUAL INVESTOR SUMMIT

November 16 -17, 2021

Khiron Presentation: Tuesday, November 16th at 11:45 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PF7iJRaJQgyHbM9Z-yNkxA

FLORIDA CAPITAL EVENT:

Hollywood, Florida

November 19-21, 2021

Alvaro Torres, CEO and Franziska Katterbach, Europe President attending 1x1 Meetings

COWEN'S 4TH ANNUAL CANNABIS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

November 29 – December 1, 2021

International Panel Participation: November 30th, 2021 at 11:50 a.m ET

COWEN hosted events are intended for prospective and existing COWEN clients and management participants only. To listen to the live event or request 1-on-1 meetings with the Company, please contact you're Cowen representative with interest.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Khiron management, please contact the company's investor relations team at investors@khiron.ca

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Paola Ricardo

E: investors@khiron.ca

T: +1 (647) 556-5750

Media Contact:

Peter Leis

Europe Communications

E: pleis@khiron.ca

Carolina Gomez

Latam Communications

E: mgomez@khiron.ca

Khiron Europe:

Franziska Katterbach, President

E: fkatterbach@khiron.ca

