PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $34.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $42.5 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.76 versus $0.92 in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $148.9 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared with $119.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the same period in 2020.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Total portfolio purchases of $391.9 million, an increase of $172.3 million, or 78%, from the second quarter of 2021.
- Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $6.1 billion, an increase of $91 million from the second quarter of 2021.
- Total cash collections were $488.4 million.
- Total revenues were $263.7 million.
- Cash efficiency ratio1 of 62.4%.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.76.
- Common stock repurchases of $74 million, or 1.8 million shares, at an average price of $41.10.
- Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 for the last 12 months was 1.81x.
- $1.4 billion available for portfolio purchases.
"We deployed almost $400 million in the third quarter, making it one of our largest portfolio purchasing quarters. In Europe, we invested $220 million, where we have seen a very healthy pipeline of deals coming to market and we also secured a large multi-year forward flow agreement. We invested $172 million in the Americas and Australia, highlighted by sizeable portfolio spot purchases in South America, which further demonstrates the benefits of our geographic diversification," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We also made excellent progress in returning capital to shareholders through the $150 million share repurchase program launched during the third quarter, repurchasing $74 million of our common stock at an average price of $41.10. Our leverage ratios remain well below our target range, despite the strong portfolio purchasing quarter and the utilization of nearly half of our initial share repurchase authorization. On November 1, we announced an $80 million increase to our share repurchase program, raising the total authorization to $230 million."
1.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts.
2.
A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.
Cash Collections and Revenues
- The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Americas and Australia Core
$
276,691
$
324,845
$
347,638
$
286,524
$
336,322
Americas Insolvency
37,464
37,768
35,253
36,048
37,344
Europe Core
151,625
157,637
149,486
141,471
131,702
Europe Insolvency
22,574
23,579
23,510
17,830
13,971
Total Cash Collections
$
488,354
$
543,829
$
555,887
$
481,873
$
519,339
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency Adjusted
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
Q3
Q3
Americas and Australia Core
$
276,691
$
337,483
Americas Insolvency
37,464
37,373
Europe Core
151,625
136,747
Europe Insolvency
22,574
14,810
Total Cash Collections
$
488,354
$
526,413
- Cash collections in the quarter decreased $31.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a return to more normal seasonal trends in the U.S., as well as the lower volume of accounts in the U.S. legal channel during 2021. These decreases were partially offset by a 20% increase in Europe cash collections driven by significant levels of portfolio purchases in the last few years. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, cash collections increased $64.2 million compared to the same period last year.
- Total portfolio revenue in the quarter was $256.7 million compared to $265.7 million during the third quarter of 2020. The Company has consistently assumed that the majority of the current quarter overperformance was acceleration of future collections and made adjustments in some geographies to increase near term expected collections, bringing them in line with recent performance and trends in collections, with corresponding reductions later in the forecast period.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in the quarter increased $6.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by:
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, operating expenses increased $15.2 million compared to the same period last year.
- Interest expense, net decreased $4.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower average borrowings this year and a change in accounting for convertible notes.
- The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 20.8%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $391.9 million in finance receivables in the third quarter of 2021.
- At the end of the third quarter, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments of up to $873.7 million with $323.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $550.6 million in Europe.
Portfolio Purchase Source
2021
2020
($ in thousands)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Americas and Australia Core
$
162,451
$
98,901
$
88,912
$
67,460
$
84,139
Americas Insolvency
9,878
14,642
9,486
12,504
14,328
Europe Core
212,194
106,134
44,095
137,647
74,930
Europe Insolvency
7,424
—
16,468
72,171
4,203
Total Portfolio Acquisitions
$
391,947
$
219,677
$
158,961
$
289,782
$
177,600
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 8, 2022, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 10160856 until November 15, 2021.
The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on February 28, 2022.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
PRA Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$
212,905
$
240,250
$
663,714
$
750,556
Changes in expected recoveries
43,820
25,403
157,504
32,388
Total portfolio revenue
256,725
265,653
821,218
782,944
Fee income
6,209
1,978
10,843
6,826
Other revenue
764
233
6,735
1,788
Total revenues
263,698
267,864
838,796
791,558
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee services
74,584
71,974
228,200
217,617
Legal collection fees
10,993
13,661
36,208
41,975
Legal collection costs
21,450
26,043
61,231
79,997
Agency fees
15,646
14,900
47,145
38,619
Outside fees and services
29,434
22,719
71,167
60,796
Communication
9,782
9,379
33,039
31,702
Rent and occupancy
4,571
4,460
13,694
13,415
Depreciation and amortization
3,724
4,301
11,520
12,494
Other operating expenses
15,935
11,761
44,045
34,457
Total operating expenses
186,119
179,198
546,249
531,072
Income from operations
77,579
88,666
292,547
260,486
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(29,599)
(33,692)
(91,987)
(106,319)
Foreign exchange gain
1,232
61
127
3,027
Other
85
291
294
(1,367)
Income before income taxes
49,297
55,326
200,981
155,827
Income tax expense
12,627
7,497
41,870
24,734
Net income
36,670
47,829
159,111
131,093
Adjustment for net income attributable
2,190
5,337
10,229
11,552
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$
34,480
$
42,492
$
148,882
$
119,541
Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:
Basic
$
0.76
$
0.93
$
3.27
$
2.63
Diluted
$
0.76
$
0.92
$
3.24
$
2.60
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
45,305
45,579
45,594
45,526
Diluted
45,656
46,140
45,920
45,971
PRA Group, Inc.
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
56,545
$
108,613
Restricted cash
4,752
12,434
Investments
85,171
55,759
Finance receivables, net
3,449,939
3,514,788
Other receivables, net
7,065
13,194
Income taxes receivable
21,863
21,928
Deferred tax assets, net
77,213
83,205
Right-of-use assets
51,998
52,951
Property and equipment, net
53,767
58,356
Goodwill
482,479
492,989
Other assets
41,168
38,844
Total assets
$
4,331,960
$
4,453,061
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
5,379
$
5,294
Accrued expenses
100,342
97,320
Income taxes payable
20,719
29,692
Deferred tax liabilities, net
32,604
40,867
Lease liabilities
56,409
57,348
Interest-bearing deposits
132,612
132,739
Borrowings
2,520,903
2,661,289
Other liabilities
34,342
54,986
Total liabilities
2,903,310
3,079,535
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 44,040 shares
440
456
Additional paid-in capital
—
75,282
Retained earnings
1,654,544
1,511,970
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(264,781)
(245,791)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,390,203
1,341,917
Noncontrolling interest
38,447
31,609
Total equity
1,428,650
1,373,526
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,331,960
$
4,453,061
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Noncash interest
—
—
—
1,959
2,388
3,247
3,217
3,157
Noncash interest
2,406
2,391
2,256
2,393
2,476
2,743
2,640
2,649
Change in fair value of
2,982
2,911
3,102
3,875
3,701
3,284
2,039
1,247
Amortization of
104
105
181
1,792
360
351
349
407
Stock-based
4,317
4,040
4,113
5,370
3,097
3,063
2,857
2,809
Purchase Price Multiples
as of September 30, 2021
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (1)(2)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2010
$
1,078,219
$
3,400,695
$
20,886
315%
240%
2011
209,602
719,844
12,296
343%
245%
2012
254,076
652,359
13,851
257%
226%
2013
390,826
894,134
21,565
229%
211%
2014
404,117
859,487
34,155
213%
204%
2015
443,114
908,490
84,319
205%
205%
2016
455,767
1,112,953
174,608
244%
201%
2017
532,851
1,214,479
263,966
228%
193%
2018
653,975
1,396,690
350,509
214%
202%
2019
581,476
1,249,471
487,764
215%
206%
2020
435,668
931,651
572,004
214%
213%
2021
347,641
672,752
624,805
194%
194%
Subtotal
5,787,332
14,013,005
2,660,728
Americas Insolvency
1996-2010
606,395
1,382,652
604
228%
180%
2011
180,432
370,146
370
205%
155%
2012
251,395
392,933
94
156%
136%
2013
227,834
355,191
453
156%
133%
2014
148,420
219,081
1,760
148%
124%
2015
63,170
87,229
418
138%
125%
2016
91,442
117,105
2,878
128%
123%
2017
275,257
350,845
30,193
127%
125%
2018
97,879
131,527
42,766
134%
127%
2019
123,077
159,298
86,020
129%
128%
2020
62,130
85,128
67,104
137%
136%
2021
34,003
47,105
45,525
139%
139%
Subtotal
2,161,434
3,698,240
278,185
Total Americas and Australia
7,948,766
17,711,245
2,938,913
Europe Core
2012
20,409
42,267
—
207%
187%
2013
20,334
26,084
—
128%
119%
2014
773,811
2,240,031
502,932
289%
208%
2015
411,340
723,559
218,870
176%
160%
2016
333,090
561,613
256,468
169%
167%
2017
252,174
353,381
162,591
140%
144%
2018
341,775
527,899
304,855
154%
148%
2019
518,610
775,332
515,554
150%
152%
2020
324,119
554,041
433,847
171%
172%
2021
353,539
599,818
577,137
170%
170%
Subtotal
3,349,201
6,404,025
2,972,254
Europe Insolvency
2014
10,876
18,297
46
168%
129%
2015
18,973
29,009
1,157
153%
139%
2016
39,338
56,850
5,593
145%
130%
2017
39,235
49,180
12,650
125%
128%
2018
44,908
51,977
25,606
116%
123%
2019
77,218
102,011
58,984
132%
130%
2020
105,440
135,893
102,428
129%
129%
2021
23,485
29,676
27,003
126%
126%
Subtotal
359,473
472,893
233,467
Total Europe
3,708,674
6,876,918
3,205,721
Total PRA Group
$
11,657,440
$
24,588,163
$
6,144,634
(1)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(2)
For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(3)
For our non-U.S. amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(4)
For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the September 30, 2021 exchange rate.
(5)
The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information
Year-to-date as of September 30, 2021
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Cash
Collections (1)
Portfolio Income (1)
Change in Expected
Total Portfolio
Net Finance
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2010
$
10,168
$
6,227
$
2,465
$
8,692
$
4,657
2011
6,086
3,717
1,223
4,940
1,995
2012
7,061
3,290
1,387
4,677
4,375
2013
12,948
6,289
(1,772)
4,517
7,857
2014
17,717
8,350
(3,773)
4,577
12,105
2015
28,449
15,707
(9,526)
6,181
33,589
2016
60,990
32,106
(115)
31,991
63,980
2017
105,643
48,701
10,228
58,929
118,667
2018
193,699
66,584
31,149
97,733
189,064
2019
232,297
92,750
26,418
119,168
265,681
2020
226,068
97,175
52,411
149,586
322,912
2021
48,048
33,002
(183)
32,819
331,622
Subtotal
949,174
413,898
109,912
523,810
1,356,504
Americas Insolvency
1996-2010
471
501
(15)
486
—
2011
162
196
(33)
163
—
2012
489
161
340
501
—
2013
647
379
268
647
—
2014
881
856
(32)
824
156
2015
1,046
471
(85)
386
238
2016
6,543
1,137
230
1,367
2,247
2017
34,514
6,501
2,351
8,852
26,108
2018
24,111
4,768
1,079
5,847
37,385
2019
28,538
6,855
(1,017)
5,838
74,558
2020
11,501
5,533
903
6,436
52,559
2021
1,582
1,448
229
1,677
33,916
Subtotal
110,485
28,806
4,218
33,024
227,167
Total Americas and Australia
1,059,659
442,704
114,130
556,834
1,583,671
Europe Core
2012
901
—
901
901
—
2013
532
—
533
533
—
2014
113,726
73,152
21,097
94,249
142,909
2015
39,404
20,653
(8,937)
11,716
112,919
2016
35,457
18,422
(1,387)
17,035
149,054
2017
27,247
9,083
(2,960)
6,123
111,143
2018
53,130
18,174
5,817
23,991
201,056
2019
93,839
28,871
9,890
38,761
347,599
2020
71,264
27,566
10,664
38,230
263,916
2021
23,248
8,152
3,645
11,797
342,204
Subtotal
458,748
204,073
39,263
243,336
1,670,800
Europe Insolvency
2014
242
97
76
173
21
2015
1,342
544
43
587
853
2016
4,783
1,388
226
1,614
4,301
2017
7,236
1,056
249
1,305
11,426
2018
8,846
1,750
(748)
1,002
22,699
2019
18,390
4,353
1,070
5,423
49,581
2020
26,073
6,845
2,045
8,890
84,688
2021
2,751
904
1,150
2,054
21,899
Subtotal
69,663
16,937
4,111
21,048
195,468
Total Europe
528,411
221,010
43,374
264,384
1,866,268
Total PRA Group
$
1,588,070
$
663,714
$
157,504
$
821,218
$
3,449,939
(1)
For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
(2)
For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the September 30, 2021 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of September 30, 2021
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase
Purchase
1996-
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2010
$
1,078.2
$
1,990.5
$
367.1
$
311.5
$
228.4
$
157.7
$
109.3
$
70.2
$
46.0
$
34.4
$
28.4
$
18.8
$
10.2
$
3,372.5
2011
209.6
—
62.0
174.5
152.9
108.5
73.8
48.7
32.0
21.6
16.6
10.9
6.1
707.6
2012
254.1
—
—
56.9
173.6
146.2
97.3
60.0
40.0
27.8
17.9
11.8
7.1
638.6
2013
390.8
—
—
—
101.6
247.8
194.0
120.8
78.9
56.4
36.9
23.2
12.9
872.5
2014
404.1
—
—
—
—
92.7
253.4
170.3
114.2
82.2
55.3
31.9
17.7
817.7
2015
443.1
—
—
—
—
—
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
28.4
827.1
2016
455.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
61.0
897.3
2017
532.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
105.6
940.6
2018
654.0
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
122.7
361.9
337.7
193.7
1016.0
2019
581.5
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
143.8
349.0
232.3
725.1
2020
435.7
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
133.0
226.1
359.1
2021
347.6
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
48.1
48.1
Subtotal
5,787.4
1,990.5
429.1
542.9
656.5
752.9
844.8
837.1
860.8
945.0
1,141.5
1,271.9
949.2
11,222.2
Americas Insolvency
1996-2010
606.4
390.9
261.2
270.4
231.0
158.9
51.2
8.6
4.6
2.5
1.4
0.8
0.5
1,382.0
2011
180.4
—
15.2
66.4
82.8
85.8
76.9
36.0
3.7
1.6
0.7
0.5
0.2
369.8
2012
251.4
—
—
17.4
103.6
94.1
80.1
60.7
29.3
4.3
1.9
0.9
0.5
392.8
2013
227.8
—
—
—
52.5
82.6
81.7
63.4
47.8
21.9
2.9
1.3
0.6
354.7
2014
148.4
—
—
—
—
37.0
50.9
44.3
37.4
28.8
15.8
2.2
0.9
217.3
2015
63.2
—
—
—
—
—
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.0
86.8
2016
91.4
—
—
—
—
—
—
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
6.5
115.1
2017
275.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
34.5
320.6
2018
97.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.7
27.4
30.5
24.1
88.7
2019
123.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
13.3
31.4
28.5
73.2
2020
62.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.6
11.5
18.1
2021
34.0
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
1.7
1.7
Subtotal
2,161.4
390.9
276.4
354.2
469.9
458.4
344.2
249.8
222.4
207.9
180.9
155.3
110.5
3,420.8
Total Americas and Australia
7,948.8
2,381.4
705.5
897.1
1,126.4
1,211.3
1,189.0
1,086.9
1,083.2
1,152.9
1,322.4
1,427.2
1,059.7
14,643.0
Europe Core
2012
20.4
—
—
11.6
9.0
5.6
3.2
2.2
2.0
2.0
1.5
1.2
0.9
39.2
2013
20.3
—
—
—
7.1
8.5
2.3
1.3
1.2
1.3
0.9
0.7
0.5
23.8
2014
773.8
—
—
—
—
153.2
292.0
246.4
220.8
206.3
172.9
149.8
113.7
1,555.1
2015
411.3
—
—
—
—
—
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
39.4
473.0
2016
333.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
35.5
333.7
2017
252.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
27.2
181.3
2018
341.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
24.3
88.7
71.2
53.1
237.3
2019
518.6
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
47.9
125.7
93.8
267.4
2020
324.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
32.4
71.3
103.7
2021
353.6
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
23.3
23.3
Subtotal
3,349.2
—
—
11.6
16.1
167.3
343.3
390.6
407.0
443.4
480.1
519.7
458.7
3,237.8
Europe Insolvency
2014
10.9
—
—
—
—
—
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.2
16.5
2015
19.0
—
—
—
—
—
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.3
25.3
2016
39.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
4.8
55.2
2017
39.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
7.2
35.3
2018
44.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.6
8.4
10.3
8.8
28.1
2019
77.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
5.1
21.1
18.4
44.6
2020
105.4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.1
26.1
32.2
2021
23.5
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
2.8
2.8
Subtotal
359.4
—
—
—
—
—
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.8
58.9
69.6
240.0
Total Europe
3,708.6
—
—
11.6
16.1
167.3
350.6
405.1
429.1
472.2
518.9
578.6
528.3
3,477.8
Total PRA Group
$
11,657.4
$
2,381.4
$
705.5
$
908.7
$
1,142.5
$
1,378.6
$
1,539.6
$
1,492.0
$
1,512.3
$
1,625.1
$
1,841.3
$
2,005.8
$
1,588.0
$
18,120.8
(1)
For our non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
(2)
Includes the finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3)
For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LTM
For the Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$
179
$
149
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
58
41
Foreign exchange losses/(gains)
1
(2)
Interest expense, net
127
142
Other expense
(1)
1
Depreciation and amortization
17
18
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
17
18
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries
993
968
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,392
$
1,337
Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of September 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (amounts in millions):
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
LTM
For the Year Ended
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Borrowings
$
2,521
$
2,661
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1,392
1,337
Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.81
1.99
