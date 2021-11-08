TPN Names Industry Veteran as New Chief Strategy Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPN, the creative commerce agency, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Cheryl Policastro to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective immediately. Policastro, who brings vast retail, brand and analytics expertise, will continue to lead the strategy and insights discipline at TPN to advance the agency's overall vision while also focusing on forward-looking opportunities for the company and its client partners. Her appointment to CSO bolsters the company's already predominantly female-led C-Suite and furthers TPN's commitment to the advancement of women.

Policastro joined TPN in 2016 as Vice President, Planning & Perspectives, focused on the Bank of America client. She was promoted to Managing Director, Head of Strategy & Insights in 2018. In that role, she advanced the focus on talent development, implemented the use of new data sources for cultivating insight and championed new approaches for creating better moments of connection with consumers and shoppers. More recently, she oversaw the strategy and insights team during one of its most critical times, helping clients to navigate the unchartered retail experience and rapidly changing consumer behaviors that resulted from the global pandemic.

"TPN is all about creating connected customer experiences for the world's most iconic brands, and Cheryl's expertise in analytics and insights, brand management and shopper marketing has helped to deliver on that promise for our client partners," said Sharon Love, TPN Chief Executive Officer. "She led the strategic charge as COVID-19 drastically altered the retail landscape, navigating what it meant for TPN and our client partners. Her steadfast leadership has allowed our team to be proactive and adaptive during a time of great change, and she works and leads with empathy, respect and drive, all which are core to our TPN Soul."

As CSO, Policastro will continue to elevate the company's approach, resources and agile capabilities to ensure the team can create and connect seamless brand experiences that evolve as the marketplace evolves. She will collaborate with the leadership team to establish priorities when it comes to TPN's strategic vision and will work across functions to implement and execute on those strategies, balancing speed with quality. Policastro will also partner with TPN's growth team to identify ways to build and expand upon the company's business and offerings.

"TPN has always been about making the buy happen, but how we do that during this transformational time requires innovative thinking, ever-evolving skillsets and an enhanced creative, collaborative approach," said Policastro. "As CSO, I will focus on putting in place the right processes and practices for proactive adaption in this dynamic environment. It has never been more important to operate from a place of empathy, using data to stay agile and focused, and employing a forward-thinking view of how people live and interact with brands. We will continue to elevate our human approach to inspire TPN associates across functions and to help design innovative experiences that deliver results."

Policastro's career has spanned across numerous industry leaders, beginning with Liz Claiborne in 1989 and holding positions at L'Oréal, Phillips Lighting and Novartis Consumer Health. She has worked in beauty, apparel, OTC pharmaceuticals, financial services, lighting and home care. In 2016, Policastro was named the Shopper Marketing Gold Effie Award Winner from Effie Worldwide and was a Women of Excellent Honoree from the Path to Purchase Institute.

About TPN

TPN is the creative commerce agency that exists to Make the Buy Happen for some of the most iconic retailer, technology and CPG brands in the world. We specialize in all things commerce—leveraging the agency's core practice areas of Digital Commerce, Brand, Retailer and Shopper—to create connected experiences that drive sales and build brand commitment. TPN is a part of Omnicom Commerce Group. The agency has nine offices across the U.S. and in the U.K. and is celebrating more than three decades of delivering creativity and results.

About Omnicom Commerce Group

Omnicom Commerce Group (OCG) is an unrivalled community of commerce experts working with brands and retailers to offer best in class consultancy, creativity and capability focused on driving increased conversion and transaction. OCG's priority is to address the need for innovative multi-channel commerce expertise in the rapidly evolving world of retailing and shopping and at our core are four individual award-winning commerce agencies – Haygarth, The Integer Group, TPN and TracyLocke – employing over 2,500 people across 19 markets.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

