Union Leasing Inc. names Brad Kacsh as Senior Manager License & Title

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Leasing Inc., the premier mid-market fleet management company and a subsidiary of Sasser Family Companies, announced that Brad Kacsh has been named Senior Manager License & Title effective September 27, 2021.

Brad has over 15 years of fleet experience and has held a variety of leadership positions. Most recently he was Senior Manager Fleet Operations at Penske Logistics where he was responsible for operations and strategic initiatives for their 20,000-unit fleet. He was previously Director of Licensing & On Road Products for Donlen after starting his fleet career at Wheels.

"Union Leasing has a proven reputation for understanding our customer's needs by fostering a culture where team members can contribute their best. Each of our coordinators have over 20 years of licensing experience and deliver accurate on time results to keep fleets compliant. I am fortunate and excited to join this team. As we plan for the road ahead, Union Leasing is well positioned to continue enhancing our licensing products with the latest technology that add value for our customers and drive efficiency in our processes," said Kacsh.

Brad will be responsible for the License & Title department, processes, and products with a focus on customer service, efficiencies, and our product offerings.

"Brad's experience in the industry will help us take our processes and offerings to the next level. In addition to his experience, Brad has a forward thinking and analytical mindset. This combination of skills exemplifies one of our core values, relentless improvement. We are excited to have Brad on our team and look forward to where he is going to take our License and Title department," said David Huizinga, VP Operations & Business Transformation.



Union Leasing Inc. provides flexible, vehicle lease financing and highly customized fleet management services to corporate and rental customers nationwide. Union Leasing was established in 1955 and is a subsidiary of Sasser Family Companies, Inc. Sasser Family Companies is a fourth generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating to 1928. Other Sasser subsidiary business units include Chicago Freight Car Leasing Co., CF Rail Services, NxGen Rail Services LLC, Falcon Lease, Express 4x4 Truck Rental, and Xcēd Aviation Services, LLC. The businesses are leaders in providing commercial and industrial-focused rail, ground support, and vehicle transportation equipment solutions including asset leasing, fleet administration management, asset repair and maintenance, and innovative technology solutions throughout North America. For more information, visit www.unionleasing.com.

