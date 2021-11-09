ALDI Saves Thanksgiving with Traditional Holiday Meal for Less Than $30 From the Butterball turkey, to the sides and dessert, ALDI offers incredible value as shoppers return to pre-pandemic tradition

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI is ramping up the flavor and affordability of a traditional Thanksgiving feast, offering the Butterball turkey, must-have sides and classic pumpkin pie for less than $30, both in stores and online.1 According to a new survey, nearly 90% of hosts expect to spend $50 or more on a Thanksgiving meal for up to 10 guests. Lucky for ALDI shoppers, they'll spend at least 40% less, with no coupons or gimmicks needed. With these savings, they can add more people to their guest list or round out their feast with festive extras like delectable drinks, savory appetizers, satisfying desserts and cheerful seasonal décor.

ALDI $30 Thanksgiving Meal Shopping List

"Soon we'll be reconnecting with family and friends around the Thanksgiving table," said Dave Rinaldo, co-president ALDI U.S. "I'm incredibly proud that for less than $30, ALDI shoppers can prepare a delicious Thanksgiving meal, including the turkey, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie and more. With that kind of savings, you may have room for an extra chair or two around the table this year."

Turkey Day Plans

A recent Morning Consult survey of 2,200 Americans, commissioned by ALDI, found most people are eager to celebrate Thanksgiving and plan to gather with pre-pandemic size groups. The survey also asked participants to consider what's better: the turkey or the sides? The main dish was voted the favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal, beating out the sides by 2 percentage points and proving you really can't have one without the other. Fortunately for those attending Thanksgiving gatherings, hosts said they will also be serving appetizers (46%), dessert (58%) and alcoholic beverages2 (34%), so everyone can leave satisfied. With Thanksgiving dinner from ALDI priced at less than $3 per person, hosts can elevate their menu and make it an all-ALDI holiday, leaving their wallets as full as their stomachs.

Giving Thanks

For the second year in a row, ALDI is embracing the holiday giving season by gifting every employee two $30 gift cards to cover the cost of two Thanksgiving meals; one to keep, one to give (or two to give!).

"The culture of kindness that exists among the ALDI community is nothing short of remarkable," said Rinaldo. "From gifting a bouquet of flowers to a stranger, to paying for another shopper's groceries, our fans are always helping each other out. We're proud to carry that tradition forward this Thanksgiving and pay-it-forward in our communities."

ALDI stores are designed for easy in-and-out trips, but customers can also get all the holiday deals and goodies they need with delivery or curbside pickup. Visit aldi.us to stock up on Thanksgiving essentials in store or online this holiday.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,100 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,* and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for four years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®

**As of January 2021, based on a survey of everyday nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products (excluding produce).







1 Based on the items and quantities included in the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey, for dinner for up to 10 with a 12lb Butterball turkey and additional miscellaneous items (e.g. coffee, butter, flour, sugar, eggs) not included in the survey. Available in-store and online. Tax and online and delivery fees not included. 2 Wine and beer available at select ALDI stores.

