Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in the First IDC MarketScape Evaluation for RPA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has been named a Leader in the first-ever IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Robotic Process Automation Software 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45922220, November 2021) report.

(PRNewsfoto/Automation Anywhere)

The IDC MarketScape for RPA evaluated 12 companies against 10 evaluation criteria categories, including RPA capabilities, innovation strategy, and customer satisfaction. Automation Anywhere was positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for RPA Software report for its product innovation, the strength of its automation platform and strong market presence.

"RPA is an anchor technology of an enterprise's automation strategy. Over the past few years, RPA platforms have significantly broadened out and become much more sophisticated and disruptive," said Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President for IDC Intelligent Process Automation research. "Key factors that contribute to Automation Anywhere's leadership position include its platform architecture, innovative cloud-to-ground infrastructure especially suitable for work-at-home use cases and a well-featured studio environment with strong ease of use."

Automation Anywhere has accomplished major milestones and platform innovations within the last year, including advances to Automation 360 , the industry's only cloud-native automation platform with pre-built integrations to connect to any system and intelligent apps to accelerate transformation. It also brought new consumer experiences to the enterprise through the AARI bot-to-human interface that simplifies everyday tasks; as well as built an alliance with Google Cloud to mutually invest in business solutions development.

"It is an honor to be recognized in the inaugural IDC MarketScape for RPA as it underlines the promise of automation to make work more human," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Automation Anywhere. "Organizations all over the world rely on our cloud-native automation platform to automate manual, repetitive processes, empowering employees with more time to solve problems, engage with customers and drive business success."



The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market.

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

www.automationanywhere.com Visit our website:

https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars Check out our monthly webinar series:

@AutomationAnywh Follow us on Twitter:

https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/ Explore with us on Instagram:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere Connect with us on LinkedIn:

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the world's #1 cloud automation platform, delivering intelligent RPA solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes, for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offer's the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

Automation Anywhere, Automation 360 and AARI are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Automation Anywhere