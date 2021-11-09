Bioniz Therapeutics to Present at Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision cytokine targeted therapies to treat immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00pm Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Bioniz's presentation can be accessed at www.bioniz.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Bioniz

Bioniz is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision cytokine targeted therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Bioniz's platform incorporates world class expertise in cytokine biology to advance a novel therapeutic approach to selectively inhibit functionally redundant cytokines while leaving the rest of the cytokine network intact. Bioniz is developing a robust pipeline of product candidates in multiple autoimmune indications. For more information, please visit www.bioniz.com.

