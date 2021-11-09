Honeywell To Host Leadership Webcast For Investors Featuring Darius Adamczyk, Greg Lewis, And Anne Madden

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that the next installment of its live leadership webcast series for investors will feature a conversation between Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, Anne Madden, senior vice president, business development and general counsel of Honeywell, and Julian Mitchell, managing director, equity research at Barclays, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Webcast Details

A live webcast of the presentation and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Conference Call Details

To listen to the conference call, please dial (346) 248-7799 approximately ten minutes before the 10:30 a.m. EST start. The meeting ID is 928 6822 7245. The meeting passcode is 315542.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Reena Vaidya (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 nina.krauss@honeywell.com reena.vaidya@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell