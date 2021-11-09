maurices Partners with Operation Gratitude to Expand its Strong Commitment to Military Members

DULUTH, Minn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- maurices is excited to announce its inaugural national partnership with Operation Gratitude, one of the largest and most impactful nonprofits in the country for hands-on volunteerism in support of military, veterans, and first responders.

Through November 30, maurices will sell a limited-edition Americana tee online and in stores for $10. For every tee sold, maurices will donate 100% of net proceeds to Operation Gratitude.

The partnership kicks off on November 11 in support of Veterans Day, honoring military veterans who have served in the United States armed forces. Through November 30, maurices will sell a limited-edition Americana tee online and in stores for $10. For every tee sold, maurices will donate 100% of net proceeds to Operation Gratitude.

"We are deeply committed to the military and appreciate the brave servicewomen and servicemen in our country," says Laura Sieger, maurices Chief Marketing Officer. "We recognize and value the immense contribution military members make and are proud to offer a year-round 10% discount in stores and online to all active and former military members and their families."

To further the effort, maurices will create a social share campaign on November 30 in recognition of Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to give back. On this day, for every social share from maurices official page on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the Company will donate $1 to Operation Gratitude, up to $10,000.

"The mission of Operation Gratitude is to honor the service of our military and first responders by creating opportunities for Americans to express gratitude. We are proud to partner with maurices as we send these care packages in honor of our service members and first responders," said Operation Gratitude's CEO, Maj. Gen. James Johnson, U.S. Air Force (ret.).

To purchase the tee, please visit www.maurices.com.

About maurices

maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size inclusive clothing that celebrates feel good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores, and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with maurices on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maurices), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maurices), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@officialmaurices) and LinkedIN (www.linkedin.com/company/maurices).

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is one of the largest and most impactful nonprofits in the country for hands-on volunteerism in support of military, veterans, and first responders. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has encouraged millions of Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism, in turn lifting the spirits of more than 3.3 million deployed troops, recruit graduates, veterans, military families, first responders and healthcare heroes. The volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in common cause to say "Thank You" to all who serve our great nation. For more information visit OperationGratitude.com.

