Odyssey Wellness Launches Line of Organic, RTD Functional Mushroom Elixirs

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Wellness LLC announced today the launch of its ready-to-drink (RTD) line of organic functional mushroom elixirs poised to disrupt the $208B global functional beverage category and the functional mushroom market, projected to reach $16.83B by 2026 in the US. Odyssey is targeting consumers who are increasingly demanding healthier beverage options with functional benefits.

"Odyssey's Elixirs were created to deliver next generation functional beverages"- Odyssey Wellness Founder Scott Frohman

"Odyssey's Elixirs were created to deliver next generation functional beverage that harnesses the power of adaptogenic mushrooms providing support for Energy, Focus, Immunity, and Mood," said Odyssey Wellness Founder Scott Frohman. The functional mushroom market is projected to reach $16.83B by 2026 and Odyssey is positioning itself to become a leading RTD brand in that space.

The Odyssey Functional Mushroom Brew line includes four unique, delicious flavor combinations, featuring different types of functional mushrooms and adaptogens:

Cold Brew Oat Latte: Lions Mane, Cordyceps, for Energy

French Roast Oat Latte: Lions Mane, Cordyceps, Cocoa for Focus

Chai Rooibos: Reishi, Turkey Tail, Ashwagandha for Mood

Berry White Tea : Reishi, Chaga, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Shitake, Elderberry for Immunity

The company also debuted three new sparkling beverages made with organic ingredients that support Energy + Focus each infused with 2500 mg of Lion's Mane and Cordyceps plus 85 mg of natural caffeine in exotic fruit flavors:

Passion Fruit/Orange/Guava

Mixed Berry

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

Odyssey is positioning itself to compete as a healthy alternative to the current high sugar/high caffeine energy options in the marketplace. Frohman added, "Our beverages contain highly bioavailable mushroom extracts, sourced from the nutritious fruiting body, which has a higher concentration of active compounds than the commonly used mycelium extract. This allows us to create premium mushroom elixirs." The beverages are made with organic ingredients, contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and are vegan, non-GMO, and kosher.

Odyssey is now available in select retail locations nationwide, and that footprint is growing rapidly," said Frohman. "We've also built a robust e-commerce platform. Since the launch of our Amazon storefront, the Focus SKU shot to #1 position in the "New Releases in Bottled & Canned Coffee" category, and our Immunity beverage claimed the #1 position in "New Releases in Bottled Iced Tea" -- showing great promise for the future of our brand."

Please check Odyssey's product locator on their website for retailers near you or order direct from our website: (https://odysseyelixir.com)

ABOUT ODYSSEY WELLNESS LLC

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Odyssey Wellness LLC is an emerging, fast-growing RTD functional beverage company. Their innovative and exotic flavor-forward, functional mushroom elixirs are rich in active compounds found in the fruiting body of a mushrooms such as Shitake, Lion's Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Chaga, and Cordyceps. These mushrooms have been revered throughout history as having medicinal qualities.

