Team SI Launches New Ag-Marketing Firm, SI EQ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team SI announces the introduction of a new ag-marketing company, SI EQ, a TraDigital™, data-driven marketing firm focused on the agriculture community. Originating out of Team SI, the experts at SI EQ have worked with agriculture equipment dealers for nearly a decade and are well-known as result-oriented marketers in the ag industry.

Based in Little Rock, Ark., SI EQ is a company of Team SI, which specializes in deriving TraDigital™, results-driven marketing strategies for all offline and online media channels for its clients in the agriculture and equipment industry.

"As we continue to streamline our company's growth, we are proud to introduce SI EQ and the launch of its new, respective website," said Tim Whitley, CEO and chief innovation officer of the MHP/Team SI Family of Companies. "Since 2010, we have been innovative trailblazers in ag-marketing and are thrilled to continue expanding our services and offerings while diversifying our clientele."

Developed with farmers and equipment operators in mind, the new website serves as a centralized data hub for the firm's current and future clients. Users can visit the website to access SI EQ's newsletters and blog content that covers live, up-to-date trends surrounding the agriculture and equipment industry from a marketing perspective.

"After many years in the ag-marketing industry, we have been purposeful in establishing a talented team of innovative professionals who've married their passion for agriculture and their knowledge of marketing to best serve our community," said Alex Hanes, vice president and managing director of SI EQ. "By having a staff that is fully-immersed into the trade, we have been able to create an incredible website that reflects our company culture and the industry we represent."

The company has developed into an industry leader, leveraging its own proprietary system called Doppio® that pairs the best data-analytics platforms with the insights and instincts of its certified professional staff to optimize campaign effectiveness. The new website houses a tool that allows users to explore Doppio® and the agency's targeting capabilities directly without working through a salesperson.

For more information on SI EQ and its offerings, visit SIEQ.com.

About SI EQ

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, SI EQ has been blazing the trails of innovation in the equipment and agriculture industry since 2010. Powered by Team SI, SI EQ specializes in deriving TraDigital™, results-driven marketing strategies for all offline and online media channels. The fully-integrated, data driven marketing agency is a pioneer in digital innovation providing clients in the agriculture and equipment industry with cutting-edge services in marketing, advertising and online/digital. Leveraging its own proprietary system called Doppio®, SI EQ pairs the best data-analytics platforms with the insights and instincts of its certified professional staff to optimize campaign effectiveness. Made up of more than 100 designers, strategists and marketing specialists, SI EQ uses cutting-edge, industry-level media tools and techniques to help clients create unique brand experiences for their customers. Learn more at SIEQ.com .

