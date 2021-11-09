TSMGI's Growth Leads to Three Key Hires

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSMGI, the global sports, event and promotional marketing agency, announces new hires to provide deeper client leadership and service.

"Our strong growth has enabled us strategically add talent," said Jordan Bressler, founder and president. "By hiring those with diverse experiences we provide clients with new perspectives to help them better connect with customers and drive their business."

Pam Hollander joins as Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Client Success, working across all of TSMGI's clients. Hollander comes to TSMGI after 21 years at Allstate Insurance, most recently Vice President, Consumer Marketing. At Allstate, Pam oversaw award-winning advertising, digital and social campaigns, multicultural marketing, PR and architected Allstate's sports sponsorships strategy and activation.

"I was drawn to TSMGI's talented staff, quality of client roster and the client-focused culture Jordan Bressler established over the last 21 years," said Hollander. "I look forward to bringing my brand-side experience to TSMGI to help elevate marketing strategy and overall client success."

Javier Lopez joins as Account Director, Sports & Event Marketing. Javi brings 13+ years of marketing experience, focusing on Hispanic consumers. Lopez led client strategy and activation for brands such as AB InBev, Allstate, Delta, DHL, Mastercard and Sprint. He executed soccer programs within Concacaf, Mexican National Team, MLS, International Champions Cup, UEFA Champions League, US National Team and Real Madrid. Lopez is focusing on TSMGI's soccer-specific clients.

Both are based out of TSMGI's Deerfield, Illinois headquarters.

Ian Holmes joins as Account Manager, Sports & Event Marketing. Holmes brings 12 years of experience in a variety of marketing positions for Muscle Milk, Assist Marketing and USA Football. At USA Football, Ian led educational programming including DE&I and League Leadership. He will be a key member of TSMGI's motorsports team in Charlotte, North Carolina supporting McDonald's NASCAR sponsorship of the 23XI racing team.

About TSMGI

TSMGI is a global sports, event, and promotional marketing company, specializing in brand-enhancing programs that embrace creativity, innovation, and excitement. TSMGI combines the personalized attention and passion of a small business with the cutting-edge capabilities of a larger one. Founded in 2000, TSMGI client list include Fortune 500 companies, as well as leaders in each of their markets. TSMGI has been recognized by Chief Marketer Magazine as a "Top 200" agency each year since 2008. Headquartered north of Chicago, TSMGI also has offices in Milwaukee, Lexington, and Charlotte. www.tsmgi.com.

