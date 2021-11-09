Twain Financial Partners Provides Financing for Armory Building

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Financial Partners is pleased to announce the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing in connection with the rehabilitation of the historic Armory building in St. Louis, MO.

Upon completion, the property will be an entertainment venue with a variety of eating and drinking options, gaming areas, and private party areas. Featured activity spaces will include a roller rink, bocce ball courts, dart boards, indoor soccer fields, ping pong tables, and an "air bowling" alley. A 5,000 square foot area in the sub-basement will be built out as separate "speakeasy" bar with a 1920's theme.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures, in a joint venture with Minnesota's Envisage Properties LLC, is the Project owner and developer, with Green Street taking the lead development role. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is a full-service firm offering real estate development, brokerage, consulting, and construction services.

"Green Street is proud to continue its redevelopment of St. Louis' central core as a place where people can happily live, work, and play," said Luke Pope, CFO of Green Street. "We feel privileged to have the opportunity to breathe life into the Armory – one of the most unique and stunning assets in the City's deep treasure chest – and we are grateful for the collaborative efforts of our financing partners including Twain, the City of St. Louis, and Peoples National Bank."

"Following residential developments in the Grove, commercial projects along Jefferson, the Urban Chestnut brewery, Bar K, and business and industrial parks to the north and south, to list a few, Twain is thrilled to be participating in Green Street's revitalization tour of St. Louis," said Erik Lintvedt, Business Development Officer at Twain. "Like Green Street, we love investing in our region and are eager to see the Armory re-opened to the public and serving St. Louis once again."

Twain Financial Partners is an investment management firm located in St. Louis, Missouri with over $4 billion in assets under management within the public-private partnership sector. The firm works with a variety of investment types, specializing in tax credit, structured debt, and real estate transactions. Twain works with financial institutions and corporations to structure and manage investments that offer attractive economic return and social benefits.

