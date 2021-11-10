Accuray CyberKnife® Robotic Radiotherapy Platform Expands Range of Neurological Indications That Can Be Effectively Treated With Stereotactic Radiosurgery

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that more than two decades of globally-driven clinical data support the use of the company's CyberKnife® robotic radiotherapy platform for the delivery of stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) treatments for neurological diseases. The most recent CyberKnife data, an analysis of 7,000 patients with brain or spinal lesions treated at Stanford University School of Medicine, was published online in the Journal of Neurosurgery. The non-invasive platform provides an approach for achieving excellent outcomes for a broad range of brain and spinal lesions and, as the analysis shows, is increasingly being used to expand the benefits of radiosurgery.

Accuray Incorporated (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated) (PRNewsFoto/Accuray Incorporated)

CyberKnife Radiotherapy: The Ultimate SRS Platform for a Diverse Patient Population

SRS was developed to provide a non-invasive approach for the treatment of intracranial lesions. Image guidance and software advances have improved the ability to target the radiotherapy beam, expanding the application of SRS to lesions in the brain and spine that were untreatable in the past.

The CyberKnife platform was developed in 1994 by Stanford University–based neurosurgeon John R. Adler, MD. Today, CyberKnife SRS is routinely used to treat a wide range of lesions - from brain and spinal metastases to benign and malignant primary lesions, functional diseases like trigeminal neuralgia and vascular disorders such as arteriovenous malformations. As the management of neurological conditions continues to evolve, it is expected that CyberKnife SRS will become an increasingly important component of the treatment regimen in recognition of the benefits it can provide. The platform delivers SRS with sub-millimeter accuracy and precision in just 1 to 5 sessions over 1 to 2 weeks, offering a shorter overall course of treatment for patients that may positively impact their quality of life and an option for medical teams to achieve their clinical efficacy and ROI goals.

"More than 25 years after the first brain tumor treatment with the CyberKnife platform, customers worldwide continue to identify new ways to leverage its unique architecture and push the boundaries of radiosurgery to improve their patients' care," said Jean-Philippe Pignol, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical & technology officer at Accuray. "The Journal of Neurosurgery analysis shows the platform can be used to treat a broad range of neurological conditions at various stages in the treatment journey – from first-line to adjuvant therapy and palliation – reinforcing its use in daily practice. The advantages of the platform's robotic design and Synchrony® real-time image guidance make it an ideal choice for hospitals that want to offer exceptional care today and into the future."

Accuray Proprietary Technology Designed to Deliver Better, Faster, Radiotherapy Treatments

Advanced functionality on the CyberKnife platform facilitates the delivery of precise treatments for more patients each day.

Next-generation Accuray Precision ® Treatment Planning System (TPS) with the VOLO™ Optimizer

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Synchrony® Technology

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations related to the CyberKnife platform, including related to treatment of neurological conditions; clinical applications; clinical results; patient experiences and outcomes, and Accuray Incorporated's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product offerings and improvements; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's limited long-term clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of its products for certain users and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 17, 2021, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts :

Beth Kaplan Christy Maginn Public Relations Director, Accuray Havas +1 (408) 789-4426 +1 (703) 297-7194 bkaplan@accuray.com christina.maginn@havas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated