Brickworks Expands North American Footprint with New Design Studio in Baltimore Architects, designers and homeowners can leverage expert advice, attend premier events, and experience a full selection of thoughtfully curated products and brands from around the globe

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brickworks North America Corporation, parent company of Glen-Gery Corporation , announced the grand opening of its Design Studio in Baltimore yesterday. The Baltimore Design Studio will provide architects, designers, trade professionals and consumers a modern and sophisticated space to collaborate on projects, explore premium products in a multitude of colors, shapes and sizes, and attend a wide range of thought-provoking and entertaining events.

(L-R): Mark Ellenor, President of Brickworks North America is joined by Community Liaison for Baltimore City Council President, Shaakira Gill; Baltimore City Councilman, Zeke Cohen; Lara Robertson, VP of Design and Distributor Sales; and Eva Cohen, Design Studio Manager during the official ribbon cutting celebration for the newly opened Brickworks Design Studio in Baltimore.

"With each Brickworks Design Studio, we are growing our global community of dedicated and esteemed design professionals who understand what it takes to stand out and what materials do it best," said Mark Ellenor, president, Brickworks North America. "The Baltimore Design Studio is the latest in a series of planned Design Studio openings, created to provide personalized style insights and customized services to architects, designers and their clients. We are excited to further expand our footprint in North America with our global flagship Design Studio in New York City slated for early 2022."

Located at 600 South Broadway, the Baltimore Design Studio is a 3,312-square-foot stylish space in the historic neighborhood of Fells Point. The two-story building features:

One-on-one expert consultations – Architects, designers, trade professionals and consumers can receive one-on-one consultations with a product expert who can add convenience and clarity to the product selection process, helping to turn the boldest project ideas into transformative realities. The studio's team of highly qualified staff will be led by Design Studio Manager Eva Cohen , who has more than 8 years' experience in custom residential and building design.

Premium products on display - At the Baltimore Design Studio, visitors can browse, touch and leave with samples of the most beautiful and enduring building products. From uniquely colored brick to high-end Venetian glass brick, architects and designers alike can feel inspired by the endless design possibilities that result from being up close with Glen-Gery products.

Premier industry events - The Design Studio's events team will oversee the expansion of Brickworks' acclaimed events to North America . Through networking events, speaker series and presentations, industry leaders can gather to discuss cutting-edge trends and the design versatility of brick.

The new Design Studio will build on Glen-Gery's long history of servicing the architectural and design community in Baltimore and Washington D.C. through its L&L Supply locations. These stores have been in operation for more than 70 years.

The Baltimore Design Studio is Brickworks' second Design Studio in the U.S. and eighth Design Studio internationally. To learn more about Brickworks Design Studios, visit https://glengery.com/brickworks-design-studios .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA. www.glengery.com

ABOUT BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Brickworks has been building the Australian dream for over a century. Today, Brickworks is more than Australia's largest and most trusted brick manufacturer. It comprises a diversified portfolio of attractive assets, offering shareholders stability and long-term growth. The Company has a proud track record, having paid a dividend every year since listing on the ASX in 1962. Brickworks comprises four divisions – Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Industrial Property, and Investments.

Building Products Australia includes Austral Bricks, the country's largest bricks producer, and other leading brands such as Austral Masonry, Austral Precast and Bristile Roofing. Building Products North America is the leading brick producer in the Northeast of the United States and includes the flagship brand of Glen-Gery. www.brickworks.com.au

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Nguyen

KNguyen@planitagency.com

609-385-6701

Glen-Gery logo (PRNewsFoto/Glen-Gery)

SOURCE Glen-Gery