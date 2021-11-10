iBASEt Strengthens Commitment to the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) iBASEt's latest solution portfolio, powered by Solumina iSeries, is to be installed at MTC's national centre for advanced manufacturing technologies to help drive Smart Factory programmes.

COVENTRY, England, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- – iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced a renewed commitment to driving manufacturing innovation by working in closer alignment with the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC). The expanded alliance will see MTC and iBASEt collaborate to help ease IT/OT convergence, extend manufacturing intelligence in a Smart Electronics Factory, and accelerate the time-to-value of new Industry 4.0 technology investments that can help complex discreet manufacturers operate with greater performance, efficiency, and resilience.

Aerospace and Defence manufacturers operating in the UK and other regions faced extreme adversity over the past two years while navigating a global pandemic. One of the lessons learned was the importance of responding quickly to change. By investing in digital systems to simplify the sharing of complex product design data with Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations, organizations can operate with greater resilience and agility. This transformation is now driving significant investment in Smart Factory initiatives.

By implementing iBASEt's Digital Operations Suite, powered by Solumina iSeries, members of the MTC can see use cases where this type of solution can be a platform to drive innovation. With its microservices-based native cloud architecture, new performance features, integration requirements, software version updates, and scalability upgrades can be seamlessly applied in a matter of hours – a far superior option compared to the days or weeks that are typically required.

"By working closely with the MTC, iBASEt can help contribute to the knowledge base that is shaping the future of UK manufacturing acumen," shared Evan Sloss, Head of Business, United Kingdom at iBASEt. "With over 25 years of experience serving this market in the U.S., much can be shared to help UK firms move forward with their Industry 4.0 vision. Our working with the MTC can make it happen."

"We are excited to see iBASEt move up to a Tier 1 partner, and we look forward to leveraging its solution portfolio and industry expertise," said Adam Lockley, Partnership Manager, MTC. "Together, we aim to help UK complex discrete manufacturers innovate to retain their world-leading standing. With the industry now increasingly competitive on a global scale, UK manufacturers cannot afford to stand still."

About the Manufacturing Technology Centre

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) was established as part of the UK government's national manufacturing strategy with the aim of bridging the gap between academic discoveries and real-time industry innovation. Located at the MTC, the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) accelerates the uptake of additive manufacturing (AM) by developing the technology and systems required to address the key challenges within the AM value chain. The MTC is also the home to the European Space Agency (ESA) AM Benchmarking Centre (AMBC) and is the only non-US founding partner in the ASTM AM Centre of Excellence for standardization.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt drives the manufacturing operations for customers that include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

