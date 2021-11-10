Innovative Fuel Systems Signs Agreement with Indigenous-Owned Heavy-Duty Truck Fleet to Reduce GHG Emissions

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Innovative Fuel Systems Ltd. (IFS), an Edmonton-based, privately-owned cleantech company, is pleased to announce that Jacknife Oilfield Services (Jacknife), an Indigenous-owned heavy-duty truck fleet, has signed an agreement to initially implement IFS' Multi Fuel Technology Platform (MFTP™) on up to 50 of its fleet trucks, with the goal of implementing the technology across its entire company owned-fleet.

"After comprehensive testing and analysis, we're pleased that Jacknife has selected our technology to equip their fleet," stated Leland Oberst, President and Chief Executive Officer of IFS. "Bolstered by Jacknife's selection of our technology, we are continuing to showcase our technology to Class 8 heavy-duty fleets in Canada and soon in United States."

As an independently owned Indigenous fleet servicing the oil and gas industry, it is important for Jacknife to play a leadership role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by using natural gas, an abundant and cleaner-burning fuel option. IFS' patent-pending MFTP™ easily and non-intrusively allows diesel-burning heavy-duty engines to replace a substantive amount of diesel fuel with natural gas, which reduces GHG emissions and lowers fuel costs. The first phase of implementation is expected to be completed in 2022.

"We operate within the oil and gas industry, but that doesn't mean we can't act responsibly and reduce our carbon footprint," stated Kurt Muller, General Manager of Jacknife Oilfield Services. "As a leader, my job is to look to the horizon and see what's ahead, so I considered how to improve our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, which led me to partner with Innovative Fuel Systems. Our trucks operate in –40℃ temperatures in some of the most challenging terrains and weather conditions in the world. During testing, we noticed zero difference in truck performance. This is a big factor for us as we rely on our equipment's performance when operating in remote areas."

About Innovative Fuel Systems

Innovative Fuel Systems (www.innovativefuelsystems.com) is an Edmonton-based cleantech company that provides innovative solutions to reduce GHG emissions and generate fuel savings for heavy-duty trucks. The company's proprietary, patent-pending Multi Fuel Technology Platform allows cheaper, cleaner-burning natural gas to be substituted for a significant amount of diesel fuel in Class 8 heavy-duty diesel engines. Additionally, IFS technology can integrate other cleaner burning fuels, such as hydrogen. With strong patent applications, sophisticated programming, and proprietary methodology, IFS is positioned to empower heavy-duty fleets in North America to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and fuel costs.

About Jacknife Oilfield Services

Jacknife Oilfield Services (www.jacknifeoilfield.com) is an independent Indigenous company that provides fluid hauling services to the oil industries in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company has an established fleet of more than 90 tanker trucks that haul a variety of oilfield fluids across both provinces.

Jacknife has been recognized as a leader in business and innovation, having won multiple awards for their progressive approach to business within the trucking industry. The company strives to build mutually beneficial, long-lasting relationships with its clients while offering a rewarding workplace for its employees. Built on strong family values and exceptional service, Jacknife has become a well-known name in the trucking industry.

