Tenneco To Webcast Presentation At The Barclays Global Automotive And Mobility Tech Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The webcasted fireside chat discussion is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, and Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, will provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook and the Company's strategy.

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.)

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of the website at www.investors.tenneco.com . A replay of the webcast will be available through December 17, 2021.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Investor Inquiries

Linae Golla Rich Kwas 847-482-5162 248-849-1340 lgolla@tenneco.com rich.kwas@tenneco.com



Media Inquiries Bill Dawson 847-482-5807 bdawson@tenneco.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.