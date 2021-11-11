CeraVe Seeks to Honor Nurse Heroes as Entry Period Opens for "Heroes Behind the Masks: Chapter 2" Promotion and Video Series Brand Announces Return of Digital Content Series Honoring Nurses at 2021 ANCC National Magnet Conference and Invites Nurse Community to Share Their Stories for a Chance to be Featured

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed to the 2021 ANCC National Magnet Conference® and the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Conference®, dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe announced today the return of Heroes Behind the Masks, a promotion and digital content series honoring nurses and their stories as part of the brand's ongoing commitment to the nurse community. Returning for a second annual year, the docuseries will shine a light on the inspiring stories of healthcare heroes around the nation, and starting today, nurses can submit their stories for a chance to have them told on a national platform.

According to key findings from the American Nurses Association's 2021 HealthyNurse® survey, 70% of nurses put their patients' safety and well-being above their own. To help care for the healthcare professionals that are so often giving to others before themselves, CeraVe seeks to spotlight those that go beyond the call of duty for their patients and communities.

In addition to having the chance to be featured in the content series, participants will also have a chance to win $2,500 towards a vacation of their choice, and the first 250 qualifying entries will receive a self-care kit including therapeutic CeraVe products. Interested nurses can enter by submitting a short, original essay and optional video at CeraVe.com/Heroes-Behind-the-Masks before the submissions period closes on December 10, 2021.

The return of Heroes Behind the Masks reinforces the brand's commitment to nurses and celebrating their unwavering dedication and the incredible impact they have on the lives they touch every day. CeraVe launched the first installment of Heroes Behind the Masks in October 2020, receiving more than 1,700 inspiring submissions before selecting four nurses from around the country to highlight in the inaugural content series. The videos explored winners' inspiration for entering the field, challenges they faced throughout the pandemic and hopes they have for the future of nursing, honoring a labor and delivery nurse, a traveling critical care nurse, a nurse anesthetist and a medical-surgical registered nurse.

"As we saw through last year's stories, nurses share in some of the most joyful moments of a patient's life but are also witness to some of the toughest moments, which can be a taxing part of their jobs and something that often goes unrecognized," said Jaclyn Marrone, Vice President of Marketing for CeraVe. "To express our sincerest gratitude, we're honored to once again shine a light on this group of professionals who are the heart of a patient's experience and hope the return of this program continues to provide a platform for these incredible stories to be told, inspiring both the nursing community and beyond."

This year's entry period opens timed to the brand's participation in the American Nurse Credentialing Center National Magnet Conference® and Pathway to Excellence Conference®, hosted in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend, November 11 – 13. The ANCC National Magnet Conference® is the most influential gathering for nurses and healthcare stakeholders globally, as nurses from around the world convene for educational and innovative sessions.

As part of its partnership with the American Nurses Association, CeraVe also continues to sponsor the ANA Enterprise as an extension of their Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation™ initiative, a movement designed to transform the health of the nation by improving the health of the nation's 4.3 million registered nurses. Through the initiative, ANA connects and engages with nurses to inspire them to take action in five key areas: activity, rest, nutrition, quality of life and safety.

To stay connected to nurses throughout the year, CeraVe also offers an online community for nurses to come together for personal and professional empowerment and to be reminded of small self-care habits that can go a long way. Nurses can join this online community to stay in touch with the brand by joining the Shift Change: Nurse Essentials Facebook group.

Nurses interested in sharing their story for a chance to be featured in the docuseries and to win $2,500 towards a vacation of their choice can visit CeraVe.com/heroes-behind-the-masks.com to submit before December 10, 2021. Four Grand Prize winners will be selected and featured in Chapter Two of the video series and additionally, 15 nurses will be selected to be featured in corresponding social media content, all premiering in Spring 2022 ahead of National Nurses Week. For complete Official Rules and how to enter, visit CeraVe.com/Heroes-Behind-the-Masks.

As a brand with roots in the medical community, CeraVe supports various initiatives for the broader healthcare community throughout the year. CeraVe is proud to offer affordable and effective therapeutic skincare products that help healthcare professionals improve patient outcomes in skincare. The full CeraVe portfolio continues to expand, as all products remain formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. For more information on CeraVe and Heroes Behind the Masks, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and patented MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

About the American Nurses Credentialing Center

The mission of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association, is to promote excellence in nursing and health care globally through credentialing programs. ANCC's internationally renowned credentialing programs certify and recognize individual nurses in specialty practice areas. ANCC recognizes health care organizations that promote nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes while providing safe, positive work environments. In addition, ANCC accredits health care organizations that provide and approve continuing nursing education and accredits transition-to-practice programs that prepare nurses for new practice roles. For more information about ANCC, visit us at nursingworld.org/ANCC and follow us on Twitter . ANCC is the only nurse credentialing organization to successfully achieve ISO 9001: 2015 certification.

About the American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 4.3 million registered nurses. ANA advances the profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit www.nursingworld.org .

